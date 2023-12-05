Changes and New Features
NOTE: This firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term BlueField-3 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to this version (or later).
|Feature/Change
|Description
|32.38.1002
|
DOCA Programmable Congestion Control
|
This new capability enables the user to control the programmability of congestion control based on DOCA including APIs, libraries, reference applications and advanced features such as high availability.
|
Header Modification
|
Added support to the metadata reg_c 8-11 (packet fields) for matching and modifying the header, and Advanced Steering Operation (ASO) actions.
|
Precision Time Protocol (PTP)
|
Added support for PTP on 200G port link speed. PTP uses an algorithm and method for synchronizing clocks on various devices across packet-based networks to provide sub-microsecond accuracy. NVIDIA Spectrum supports PTP in both one-step and two-step modes and can serve either as a boundary or a transparent clock.
|
INT Packets
|
Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).
|
Crypto Support (GCM algorithm)
|
Added crypto support (GCM algorithm) via the Memory-to-Memory offload (MMO) engine.
|
NC-SI, Strap Values
|
Implemented NVIDIA NC-SI OEM command query_strap_options (command 0x0, parameter 0x34).
|
mlxconfig
|
AES-XTS
|
Added the ability to increase the tweak for every block by (1<<64) instead of by 1 in AES-XTS.
|
DPA PROCESS ERROR
|
Added support for a new value for coredump_type field in DPA_PROCESS_COREDUMP, [FIRST_ERROR_THREAD_DUMP (1).].
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.