On This Page
- Supported Devices
- Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware
- Validated and Supported Cables and Modules
- Validated and Supported 400GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported NDR Cables
- Validated and Supported HDR Cables
- Validated and Supported EDR Cables
- Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® BlueField-3 SmartNICs firmware Rev 32.38.1002. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR2002, NDR2
Ethernet - 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
|
SKU
|
PSID
|
Description
|
900-9D3B6-00CV-A
|
MT_0000000884
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3B4-00CC-E
|
MT_0000000966
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen4.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3B4-00SC-E
|
MT_0000000967
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU, 100GbE (default mode) /HDR100 IB, Dual port QSFP112, PCIe Gen4.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Disabled, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3B6-00SV-A
|
MT_0000000965
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Disabled, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3B6-00CC-A
|
MT_0000001024
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU, 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3B4-00PN-E
|
MT_0000001011
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU, 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode), Single-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Disabled, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3B6-00CN-A
|
MT_0000000883
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 P-Series DPU 400Gb/s dual-port QSFP112, one port NDR IB and second port VPI, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 FHHL with x16 PCIe extension option, Crypto Enabled, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3B6-00SN-A
|
MT_0000000964
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU, 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode), Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Disabled, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3B4-00EN-E
|
MT_0000001010
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU, 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode), Single-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3B6-00SC-A
|
MT_0000001025
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU, 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Disabled, Tall Bracket
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|Supported Version
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 Firmware
|
32.38.1002 / 32.37.1306
|
BlueField DPU OS Software
|
4.0.x
|
MLNX_OFED
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
mstflint
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.7.201
|
UEFI
|
14.31.20
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.10.5002 onwards
|
Cumulus
|
5.4 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
|
31.2010.5002 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
|
27.2010.5002 onwards
Validated and Supported 400GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
400GbE
|
MMA1Z00-NS400
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V003E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V005E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V010E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V015E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V020E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V030E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V050E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V100E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V001R30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V002R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V01AR30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V02AR26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001E30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001LZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper Cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, LSZH, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002E30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003LZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, LSZH, 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C005E26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00AE30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00BE30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01AE30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C03A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A005R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs,1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, colored, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 3m, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G004R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100D_FF
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
|
100GbE
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C02A
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C03A
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3.5m
|
100GE
|
MMA1B00-C100T
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, up to 100m, OTU4
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G00000
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C002E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G002R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
SPQ-CE-ER-CDFL-M
|
40km 100G QSFP28 ER Optical Transceiver
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
56GbE
|
MC2207126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207128-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-025
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-040
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-075
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F001C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F001D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F002C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F002D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F003C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F003D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP170L-F001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
56GbE
|
MCP170L-F002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
56GbE
|
MCP170L-F003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
56GbE
|
MCP170L-F00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
|
56GbE
|
MCP170L-F01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
40GbE
|
MC2206128-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GbE
|
MC2206128-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2206130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GbE
|
MC2206130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GbE
|
MC2206130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MC2206130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210126-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210411-SR4E
|
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
|
40GbE
|
MC2609125-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2609130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
|
40GbE
|
MC2609130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B001E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, black pull-tab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B002E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, black pull-tab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B003E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, black pull-tab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B01AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, black pull-tab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B02AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, black pull-tab
|
40GbE
|
MCP7900-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, blue pull-tab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X002A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X003A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X02AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MMA1B00-B150D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
|
40GE
|
MCA7J60-C003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
|
40GE
|
MCA7J70-C003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
25GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001E30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002E30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A004E26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A005E26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A003
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A005
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A007
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A010
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A015
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A020
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A030
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A050
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
10GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
|
10GbE
|
MC2309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-006
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
|
10GbE
|
MCP2100-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, blue pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2100-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, blue pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2100-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, blue pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, black pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X01AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X02AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, connector label
|
N/A
|
MFM1T02A-LR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
|
N/A
|
MFM1T02A-SR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-LR-F
|
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR-F
|
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR-P
|
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m
Validated and Supported NDR Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
NDR
|
MMA1Z00-NS400
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps, NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N003
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N003
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N007
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N015
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N025
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 25m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N035
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N040
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N050
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N007
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N015
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N050
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N001
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 1m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N002
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 2m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N007
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N015
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N040
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N050
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N060
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N070
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N100
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N150
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N007
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N015
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N050
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H001R30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H002R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H01AR30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MMA1T00-HS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S90-H010E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S90-H020E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S90-H030E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 30m
Validated and Supported EDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001E30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003E26
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E004E26
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E005E26
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00AE30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00BE30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01AE30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01BE30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02AE26
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E001
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010_FF
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
EDR
|
MMA1B00-E100
|
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E007
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 7m
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
40GbE
|
2231254-2
|
Cisco 3m 40GbE copper
|
40GbE
|
AFBR-7QER15Z-CS1
|
Cisco 40GbE 15m AOC
|
40GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M
|
40GbE
|
NDCCGJ-C402
|
15m (49ft) Avago AFBR-7QER15Z Compatible 40G QSFP+ Active Optical Cable
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
|
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
|
100GbE
|
1AT-3Q4M01XX-12A
|
O-NET QSFP28 100G Active cable/module
|
100GbE
|
AQPMANQ4EDMA0784
|
QSFP28 100G SMF 500m Transceiver
|
100GbE
|
CAB-Q-Q-100G-3M
|
Passive 3 meter, QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
|
100GbE
|
CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M
|
Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
|
100GbE
|
FCBN425QE1C30-C1
|
100GbE Quadwire® QSFP28 Active Optical Cable 30M
|
100GbE
|
FTLC1151RDPL
|
TRANSCIEVER 100GBE QSFP LR4
|
100GbE
|
FTLC9152RGPL
|
100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS
|
100GbE
|
FTLC9555REPM3-E6
|
100m Parallel MMF 100GQSFP28Optical Transceiver
|
100GbE
|
NDAAFJ-C102
|
SF-NDAAFJ100G-005M
|
100GbE
|
QSFP-100G-AOC30M
|
30m (98ft) Cisco QSFP-100G-AOC30M Compatible 100G QSFP28 Active Optical Cable
|
100GbE
|
QSFP28-LR4-AJ
|
CISCO-PRE 100GbE LR4 QSFP28 Transceiver Module
|
100GbE
|
SFBR-89BDDZ-CS2
|
CISCO-PRE 100G AOM BiDi
|
100GbE
|
SQF1002L4LNC101P
|
Cisco-SUMITOMO 100GbE AOM
|
200GbE
|
RTXM500-905
|
400G-2x200G split 5M AOC cables (400G QSFP-DD breaking out to 2x 200G QSFP56)