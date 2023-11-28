NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.38.1002
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® BlueField-3 SmartNICs firmware Rev 32.38.1002. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR2002, NDR2

  • Ethernet - 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Supported Devices

SKU

PSID

Description

900-9D3B6-00CV-A

MT_0000000884

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00CC-E

MT_0000000966

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen4.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00SC-E

MT_0000000967

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU, 100GbE (default mode) /HDR100 IB, Dual port QSFP112, PCIe Gen4.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Disabled, Tall Bracket

900-9D3B6-00SV-A

MT_0000000965

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Disabled, Tall Bracket

900-9D3B6-00CC-A

MT_0000001024

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU, 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket

900-9D3B4-00PN-E

MT_0000001011

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU, 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode), Single-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Disabled, Tall Bracket

900-9D3B6-00CN-A

MT_0000000883

NVIDIA BlueField-3 P-Series DPU 400Gb/s dual-port QSFP112, one port NDR IB and second port VPI, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 FHHL with x16 PCIe extension option, Crypto Enabled, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Tall Bracket

900-9D3B6-00SN-A

MT_0000000964

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU, 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode), Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Disabled, Tall Bracket

900-9D3B4-00EN-E

MT_0000001010

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU, 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode), Single-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket

900-9D3B6-00SC-A

MT_0000001025

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU, 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Disabled, Tall Bracket

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

NVIDIA BlueField-3 Firmware
32.38.1002 / 32.37.1306

BlueField DPU OS Software
4.0.x

MLNX_OFED


23.07-0.5.0.0 / 23.04-0.5.3.3

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.


MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)


23.07-0.5.0.0 / 23.04-0.5.3.3

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.


WinOF-2


23.7.50000 / 23.4.50010

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.


MFT


4.25.0 / 4.24.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.


mstflint


4.25.0 / 4.24.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.


FlexBoot
3.7.201

UEFI
14.31.20

MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus
5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
31.2010.5002 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2010.5002 onwards

Validated and Supported Cables and Modules

Validated and Supported 400GbE Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

400GbE

MMA1Z00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

200GE

MFS1S00-V003E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

200GE

MFS1S00-V005E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

200GE

MFS1S00-V010E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

200GE

MFS1S00-V015E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

200GE

MFS1S00-V020E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

200GE

MFS1S00-V030E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

200GE

MFS1S00-V050E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

200GE

MFS1S00-V100E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

200GE

MCP1650-V001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

100GbE

MCP1600-C001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C001E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C001LZ

NVIDIA passive copper Cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, LSZH, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C003LZ

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, LSZH, 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C005E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C00AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C00BE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C01AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C03A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A005R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs,1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02ARLZ

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, colored, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A03AR26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 3m, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G004R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C015

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C030

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D_FF

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MMA1L10-CR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

100GbE

MMA1L30-CM

NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

100GbE

MMS1C10-CM

NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

100GE

MFA7A20-C02A

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m

100GE

MFA7A20-C03A

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3.5m

100GE

MMA1B00-C100T

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, up to 100m, OTU4

100GE

MCP7H00-G00000

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP1600-C002E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G002R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

SPQ-CE-ER-CDFL-M

40km 100G QSFP28 ER Optical Transceiver

Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

56GbE

MC2207126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

56GbE

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GbE

MC2207128-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

56GbE

MC2207130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

56GbE

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

56GbE

MC2207130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

56GbE

MC2207130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

56GbE

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GbE

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

56GbE

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

56GbE

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

56GbE

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

56GbE

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

56GbE

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

56GbE

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

56GbE

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

56GbE

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

56GbE

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

56GbE

MCP1700-F001C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F001D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F002C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F002D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F003C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F003D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP170L-F001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

56GbE

MCP170L-F002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

56GbE

MCP170L-F003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

56GbE

MCP170L-F00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

56GbE

MCP170L-F01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

40GbE

MC2206128-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GbE

MC2206128-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2206130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GbE

MC2206130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GbE

MC2206130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2206130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

40GbE

MC2210126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GbE

MC2210126-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2210128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2210130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GbE

MC2210130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GbE

MC2210310-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2210310-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2210310-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

40GbE

MC2210310-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

40GbE

MC2210310-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

40GbE

MC2210310-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

40GbE

MC2210310-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

40GbE

MC2210310-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

40GbE

MC2210411-SR4E

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

40GbE

MC2609125-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m

40GbE

MC2609130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m

40GbE

MC2609130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m

40GbE

MCP1700-B001E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B002E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B003E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B01AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B02AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP7900-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, blue pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X002A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X003A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X02AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MMA1B00-B150D

NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI

40GE

MCA7J60-C003

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m

40GE

MCA7J70-C003

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m

Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

25GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A004E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A005E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A01AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MFA2P10-A003

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A005

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A007

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A010

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A015

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A020

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A030

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A050

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

10GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GbE

MC2309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GbE

MC2309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GbE

MC2309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GbE

MC2309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GbE

MC2309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GbE

MC2309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE

MC3309124-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GbE

MC3309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GbE

MC3309124-006

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GbE

MC3309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GbE

MC3309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GbE

MC3309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GbE

MC3309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GbE

MC3309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE

MC3309130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GbE

MC3309130-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GbE

MCP2100-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2100-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2100-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X01AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X02AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, connector label

N/A

MFM1T02A-LR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR

N/A

MFM1T02A-SR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR

10GE

MFM1T02A-LR-F

NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km

10GE

MFM1T02A-SR-F

NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m

10GE

MFM1T02A-SR-P

NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m

Validated and Supported NDR Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

NDR

MMA1Z00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps, NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

NDR

MCP7Y10-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m

NDR

MFP7E10-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m

NDR

MFP7E10-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m

NDR

MFP7E10-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m

NDR

MFP7E10-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m

NDR

MFP7E10-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m

NDR

MFP7E10-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m

NDR

MFP7E10-N025

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 25m

NDR

MFP7E10-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m

NDR

MFP7E10-N035

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m

NDR

MFP7E10-N040

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m

NDR

MFP7E10-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m

NDR

MFP7E20-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m

NDR

MFP7E20-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m

NDR

MFP7E20-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m

NDR

MFP7E20-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m

NDR

MFP7E20-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m

NDR

MFP7E20-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m

NDR

MFP7E20-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m

NDR

MFP7E20-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m

NDR

MFP7E30-N001

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 1m

NDR

MFP7E30-N002

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 2m

NDR

MFP7E30-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m

NDR

MFP7E30-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m

NDR

MFP7E30-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m

NDR

MFP7E30-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m

NDR

MFP7E30-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m

NDR

MFP7E30-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m

NDR

MFP7E30-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m

NDR

MFP7E30-N040

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m

NDR

MFP7E30-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m

NDR

MFP7E30-N060

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m

NDR

MFP7E30-N070

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m

NDR

MFP7E30-N100

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m

NDR

MFP7E30-N150

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m

NDR

MFP7E40-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m

NDR

MFP7E40-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m

NDR

MFP7E40-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m

NDR

MFP7E40-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m

NDR

MFP7E40-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m

NDR

MFP7E40-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m

NDR

MFP7E40-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m

NDR

MFP7E40-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m

Validated and Supported HDR Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

HDR

MCP7H50-H001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

HDR

MMA1T00-HS

NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

HDR

MFS1S90-H010E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 10m

HDR

MFS1S90-H020E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 20m

HDR

MFS1S90-H030E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 30m

Validated and Supported EDR Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

EDR

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E001E30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002E30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003E26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E004E26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E005E26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00AE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00BE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01AE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01BE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02AE26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MFA1A00-E001

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010_FF

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MFA1A00-E050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

EDR

MFA1A00-E100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

EDR

MMA1B00-E100

NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

EDR

MFA1A00-E007

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 7m

EDR

MCP1600-E002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG

Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

40GbE

2231254-2

Cisco 3m 40GbE copper

40GbE

AFBR-7QER15Z-CS1

Cisco 40GbE 15m AOC

40GbE

BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M

PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M

40GbE

NDCCGJ-C402

15m (49ft) Avago AFBR-7QER15Z Compatible 40G QSFP+ Active Optical Cable

40GbE

QSFP-40G-SR-BD

Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF

100GbE

1AT-3Q4M01XX-12A

O-NET QSFP28 100G Active cable/module

100GbE

AQPMANQ4EDMA0784

QSFP28 100G SMF 500m Transceiver

100GbE

CAB-Q-Q-100G-3M

Passive 3 meter, QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4

100GbE

CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M

Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4

100GbE

FCBN425QE1C30-C1

100GbE Quadwire® QSFP28 Active Optical Cable 30M

100GbE

FTLC1151RDPL

TRANSCIEVER 100GBE QSFP LR4

100GbE

FTLC9152RGPL

100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS

100GbE

FTLC9555REPM3-E6

100m Parallel MMF 100GQSFP28Optical Transceiver

100GbE

NDAAFJ-C102

SF-NDAAFJ100G-005M

100GbE

QSFP-100G-AOC30M

30m (98ft) Cisco QSFP-100G-AOC30M Compatible 100G QSFP28 Active Optical Cable

100GbE

QSFP28-LR4-AJ

CISCO-PRE 100GbE LR4 QSFP28 Transceiver Module

100GbE

SFBR-89BDDZ-CS2

CISCO-PRE 100G AOM BiDi

100GbE

SQF1002L4LNC101P

Cisco-SUMITOMO 100GbE AOM

200GbE

RTXM500-905

400G-2x200G split 5M AOC cables (400G QSFP-DD breaking out to 2x 200G QSFP56)

