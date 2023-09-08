Known Issues

3439438 Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

3534128 Description: External flash access such as flash read using the MFT tools will fail if there is a pending image on the flash.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Flash access

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534219 Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).

Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware, perform: echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm

Arm reboot

Keywords: BlueField-3; downgrade

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3547022 Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync1 reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3439438 Description: When connecting to a Spirent switch in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Spirent, 400G, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3525865 Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3525865 Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3275394 Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3140048 Description: The DPC mechanism is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DPC, PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

2878841 Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3412847 Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Socket-Direct