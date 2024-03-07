Unsupported Functionalities

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.38.1002
As of firmware v32.38.1002, DPU NIC mode has been upgraded. To upgrade to firmware v32.38.1002:

  1. Set mlxconfig to move to DPU mode (if not already there).

    sudo mst start
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1 INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=0

  2. Power-cycle the host.
  3. Flash the latest BFB file (v2.2.0).

  4. Set mlxconfig.

    sudo mst start
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1 INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=1

  5. Set EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = True (1).

    If EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE = False (0), perform the following on the Arm/SoC side:

    sudo mst start
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> s EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE =1

  6. Power-cycle the host.
Warning

Firmware v32.38.1002 is not backward compatible with older BlueField software releases.
