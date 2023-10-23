NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.38.3056
Release Notes Update History

RevisionDateDescription
32.38.3056November 20, 2023Added a new Known Issue (3627384), see Known Issues.
32.38.3056October 23, 2023Initial release of this Release Notes version,
This version introduces Changes and New Features and Bug Fixes.

Overview

Firmware which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) or flash memory.

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU provides innovative acceleration, security, and efficiency in every host. BlueField-3 data center infrastructure combines the power of the NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 Dx with programmable Arm® cores and hardware offloads for software-defined storage, networking, security, and management workloads.

NVIDIA BlueField-3 also delivers superior performance, security, and reduced TCO for cloud computing platforms, enabling organizations to efficiently build and operate virtualized, containerized, and bare-metal infrastructures at massive scale.

Firmware Download

Please visit Firmware Downloads.
