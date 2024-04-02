NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.2.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.2.1

On This Page

About This Document

This document describes the configuration parameters of NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP in detail.

Audience

This manual is intended for SNAP users looking to install and configure it.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Glossary

Term

Description

CLI

Command line interface

Bdev

Block device

BFB

BlueField bootstream

DMA

Direct memory access

DPA

Data path accelerator

ETH

Ethernet

FW

Firmware

I/O

Input/output

IB

InfiniBand

LBA

Logical block addressing

NSID

Namespace ID

NVMe

Non-volatile memory express

OS

Operating system

PF

Physical function

RPC

Remote procedure call

SF

Scalable function

SNAP

Storage-defined network accelerated processing

Vbdev

Virtual bdev

VF

Virtual function

Related Documents

Title

Description

BlueField DPU Hardware User Manual

This document provides details as to the interfaces of the BlueField DPU, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the device, and a step-by-step plan for bringing the DPU up

NVIDIA BlueField DPU Platform Operating System

This document provides product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform

NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation

This document covers product release notes as well as features of XLIO. XLIO is a user-space software library that exposes standard socket APIs with kernel-bypass architecture, enabling a hardware-based direct copy between an application's user-space memory and the network interface.

Networking / Communications Networking Documentation Center NVIDIA Networking
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 2, 2024
content here