Advanced Features

Warning Zero-copy is supported on SPDK 21.07 and higher.

SNAP-direct allows SNAP applications to transfer data directly from the host memory to remote storage without using any staging buffer inside the DPU.

SNAP enables the feature according to the SPDK BDEV configuration only when working against an SPDK NVMe-oF RDMA block device.

To enable zero copy, set the environment variable (as it is enabled by default):

Copy Copied! SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE=1

For more info refer to the section SNAP Environment Variables.