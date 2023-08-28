Appendix – Install Legacy SPDK
To build SPDK-19.04 for SNAP integration:
Cherry-pick a critical fix for SPDK shared libraries installation (originally applied on upstream only since v19.07).
[spdk.git] git cherry-pick cb0c0509
Configure SPDK:
[spdk.git] git submodule update --init [spdk.git] ./configure --prefix=/opt/mellanox/spdk --disable-tests --without-crypto --without-fio --with-vhost --without-pmdk --without-rbd --with-rdma --with-shared --with-iscsi-initiator --without-vtune [spdk.git] sed -i -e 's/CONFIG_RTE_BUILD_SHARED_LIB=n/CONFIG_RTE_BUILD_SHARED_LIB=y/g' dpdk/build/.configWarning
The flags --prefix, --with-rdma, and --with-shared are mandatory.
Make SPDK (and DPDK libraries):
[spdk.git] make && make install [spdk.git] cp dpdk/build/lib/* /opt/mellanox/spdk/lib/ [spdk.git] cp dpdk/build/include/* /opt/mellanox/spdk/include/