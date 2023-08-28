On This Page
Changes and New Features
Live update tool
SNAP 4.1.0 introduces the following capabilities:
NVMe recovery support
NVMeTCP XLIO support
Dynamic MSIX support
Live upgrade support
SNAP 4.0.1 introduces the following capabilities:
Beta-level support for TCP XLIO
Virtio-blk Live migration support
NVMe optional commands (write-zeros, compare, compare and write)
SNAP source package support
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 support
Virtio-blk emulation
NVMe emulation
Hot-plug support
SR-IOV support
Container support