NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.2.1
Changes and New Features

Key Features in Version 4.2.1

  • Live update tool

Key Features in Version 4.1.0

SNAP 4.1.0 introduces the following capabilities:

  • NVMe recovery support

  • NVMeTCP XLIO support

  • Dynamic MSIX support

  • Live upgrade support

Key Features in Version 4.0.1

SNAP 4.0.1 introduces the following capabilities:

  • Beta-level support for TCP XLIO

  • Virtio-blk Live migration support

  • NVMe optional commands (write-zeros, compare, compare and write)

  • SNAP source package support

  • NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 support

  • Virtio-blk emulation

  • NVMe emulation

  • Hot-plug support

  • SR-IOV support

  • Container support
