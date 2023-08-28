Introduction

NVIDIA® BlueField® SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP (storage-defined network accelerated processing) technology enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP presents networked storage as a local block-storage device (e.g., SSD) emulating a local drive on the PCIe bus. The host OS or hypervisor uses its standard storage driver, unaware that communication is done, not with a physical drive, but with NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP framework. Any logic may be applied to the I/O requests or to the data via the NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP framework prior to redirecting the request and/or data over a fabric-based network to remote or local storage targets.

NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP is based on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU family technology and combines unique software-defined hardware-accelerated storage virtualization with the advanced networking and programmability capabilities of the DPU. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP together with the BlueField DPU enable a world of applications addressing storage and networking efficiency and performance.

The traffic arriving from the host towards the emulated PCIe device is redirected to its matching storage controller opened on the mlnx_snap service.

The controller implements the device specification and may expose backend device accordingly (in this use case SPDK is used as the storage stack that exposes backend devices). When a command is received, the controller executes it.

Admin commands are mostly answered immediately, while I/O commands are redirected to the backend device for processing.

The request-handling pipeline is completely asynchronous, and the workload is distributed across all Arm cores (allocated to SPDK application) to achieve the best performance.

The following are key concepts for SNAP:

Full flexibility in fabric/transport/protocol (e.g. NVMe-oF/iSCSI/other, RDMA/TCP, ETH/IB)

NVMe and virtio-blk emulation support

Programmability

Easy data manipulation

Allowing zero-copy DMA from the remote storage to the host

Using Arm cores for data path