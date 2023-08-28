Known Issues

Description: If PCIe devices are inserted prior to the hot-plug driver being loaded on host, the hot-plug driver in kernel version less than 4.19 does not enable the slot even if the slot is occupied (i.e., presence detected in slot status register). That is, only the presence state of the slot is changed by firmware but the PCIe slot is not enabled by the kernel after host bootup (i.e.,

So that we can't get the PCIe device by lspci on host side, and the bdf is 0 on controller.