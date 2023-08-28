NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.2.1
SNAP Environment Variables

Supported Environment Variables

SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE

Enable/disable RDMA zero-copy transport type.

For more info refer to section "Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)".

1 (enabled)

NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE

It is recommended that namespaces discovered from the same remote target are not shared by different PCIe emulations. If it is desirable to do that, users should set the variable NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE to 0.

Important

By doing so, the user must ensure that SPDK bdev always completes IOs (either with success or failure) in a reasonable time. Otherwise, the system may stall until all IOs return.

1 (enabled)

YAML Configuration

To change the SNAP environment variables add the following to the doca_snap.yaml and continue from section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".

env:
      - name: VARIABLE_NAME
        value: "VALUE"

For example:

env:
      - name: SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
        value: "1"

Source Package Configuration

To change the SNAP environment variables:

  1. Add/modify the configuration under scripts/set_environment_variables.sh.

  2. Rerun:

    source scripts/set_environment_variables.sh

  3. Rerun SNAP.
