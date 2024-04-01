NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.3.1

This document describes the configuration parameters of NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP in detail.

This manual is intended for SNAP users looking to install and configure it.

Term Description CLI Command line interface Bdev Block device BFB BlueField bootstream DMA Direct memory access DPA Data path accelerator ETH Ethernet FW Firmware I/O Input/output IB InfiniBand LBA Logical block addressing NSID Namespace ID NVMe Non-volatile memory express OS Operating system PF Physical function RPC Remote procedure call SF Scalable function SNAP Storage-defined network accelerated processing Vbdev Virtual bdev VF Virtual function