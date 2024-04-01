NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.3.1

About This Document
This document describes the configuration parameters of NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP in detail.
Audience
This manual is intended for SNAP users looking to install and configure it.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Glossary
|
Term
|
Description
|
CLI
|
Command line interface
|
Bdev
|
Block device
|
BFB
|
BlueField bootstream
|
DMA
|
Direct memory access
|
DPA
|
Data path accelerator
|
ETH
|
Ethernet
|
FW
|
Firmware
|
I/O
|
Input/output
|
IB
|
InfiniBand
|
LBA
|
Logical block addressing
|
NSID
|
Namespace ID
|
NVMe
|
Non-volatile memory express
|
OS
|
Operating system
|
PF
|
Physical function
|
RPC
|
Remote procedure call
|
SF
|
Scalable function
|
SNAP
|
Storage-defined network accelerated processing
|
Vbdev
|
Virtual bdev
|
VF
|
Virtual function
Related Documents
|
Title
|
Description
|
This document provides details as to the interfaces of the BlueField DPU, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the device, and a step-by-step plan for bringing the DPU up
|
This document provides product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform
|
This document covers product release notes as well as features of XLIO. XLIO is a user-space software library that exposes standard socket APIs with kernel-bypass architecture, enabling a hardware-based direct copy between an application's user-space memory and the network interface.