Changes and New Features
- Adjusted logging system in lower-level libs to match SNAP GA standards
- Implemented support for indirect descriptors in Virtio-blk controller
- Added encryption metadata support for NVMe controller
- The spdk_bdev_create RPC is optional for SPDK bdevs
- Introduced supervisor for improved SNAP service management
- Fix for FLR handling in ZeroCopy: FLR triggers a bdev reset, guaranteeing the completion of outstanding I/Os. After the asynchronous completion of the bdev reset, FLR processing resumes as usual.
Virtio-blk recovery support
RPC log (debug)
DPA mask
Live update tool
SNAP 4.1.0 introduces the following capabilities:
NVMe recovery support
NVMeTCP XLIO support
Dynamic MSIX support
Live upgrade support
SNAP 4.0.1 introduces the following capabilities:
Beta-level support for TCP XLIO
Virtio-blk Live migration support
NVMe optional commands (write-zeros, compare, compare and write)
SNAP source package support
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 support
Virtio-blk emulation
NVMe emulation
Hot-plug support
SR-IOV support
Container support