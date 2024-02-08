NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.3.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.3.1  SNAP Deployment

On This Page

SNAP Deployment

This section describes how to deploy SNAP as a container.

Warning

SNAP does not come pre-installed with the BFB.

Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU

To install NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 BFB:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host] sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>

For more information, please refer to section "Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Firmware Installation

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

For more information, please refer to section "Upgrading Firmware" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Firmware Configuration

  1. Clear the firmware config before implementing the required configuration:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mst start
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 reset

  2. Review the firmware configuration:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 query

    Output example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query | grep NVME 
Configurations:                                      Default         Current         Next Boot 
*        NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE                       False(0)        True(1)         True(1) 
*        NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF                       0               125             125 
*        NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF                       1               2               2 
         NVME_EMULATION_VENDOR_ID                    5555            5555            5555 
         NVME_EMULATION_DEVICE_ID                    24577           24577           24577 
         NVME_EMULATION_CLASS_CODE                   67586           67586           67586 
         NVME_EMULATION_REVISION_ID                  0               0               0 
         NVME_EMULATION_SUBSYSTEM_VENDOR_ID          0               0               0

    Where the output provides 5 columns:

    • Non-default configuration marker (*)

    • Firmware configuration name

    • Default firmware value

    • Current firmware value

    • Firmware value after reboot – shows a configuration update which is pending system reboot

  3. To enable storage emulation options, the first DPU must be set to work in internal CPU model:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1

  4. To enable the firmware config with virtio-blk emulation PF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1

  5. To enable the firmware config with NVMe emulation PF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1

Warning

For a complete list of the SNAP firmware configuration options, refer to "Appendix – DPU Firmware Configuration".

Warning

Power cycle is required to apply firmware configuration changes.

RDMA/RoCE Firmware Configuration

RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField OS's default interfaces (named ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions must be added, scalable functions (or SFs), which do support RoCE transport.

To enable RDMA/RoCE:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2

Warning

This is not required when working over TCP or RDMA over InfiniBand.


SR-IOV Firmware Configuration

SNAP supports up to 512 total VFs on NVMe and up to 1000 total VFs on virtio-blk. The VFs may be spread between up to 4 virtio-blk PFs or 2 NVMe PFs.

  • Common example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s SRIOV_EN=1 PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 PF_TOTAL_SF=8 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PCI_WR_ORDERING=1

  • Virtio-blk 250 VFs example (1 queue per VF):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2

  • Virtio-blk 1000 VFs example (1 queue per VF):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=250 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 NUM_OF_VFS=0 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0

  • NVMe 250 VFs example (1 IO-queue per VF):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2

    Warning

    NVMe supports up to 512 (2 PFx256) NVMe VFs.

Hot-plug Firmware Configuration

Once enabling PCIe switch emulation, BlueField can support up to 14 hotplug NVMe/Virtio-blk functions. "PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT-1" hot-plugged PCIe functions. These slots are shared among all DPU users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk, virtio-fs, or others (e.g., virtio-net).

To enable PCIe switch emulation and determine the number of hot-plugged ports to be used:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=16

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT equals 2 + the number of hot-plugged PCIe functions.

For additional information regarding hot plugging a device, refer to section "Hotplugged PCIe Functions Management".

Warning

Hotplug is not guaranteed to work on AMD machines.

Warning

Currently, hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.


UEFI Firmware Configuration

To use the storage emulation as a boot device, it is recommended to use the DPU's embedded UEFI expansion ROM drivers to be used by the UEFI instead of the original vendor's BIOS ones.

To enable UEFI drivers:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_BLK_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=1 EXP_ROM_NVME_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=1

DPA Core Mask

SNAP supports reservation of DPA cores for NVMe or virtio-blk controllers. By default, all available cores, 0-170, are shared between NVMe, virtio-blk, and other DPA applications on the system (e.g., virtio-net).

To assign specific set of cores, set the following environment variable:

  • For NVMe:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpa_nvme_core_mask=0x<core_mask>

  • For virtio-blk:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpa_virtq_split_core_mask=0x<core_mask>

Core mask must contain valid hexadecimal digits, it is parsed right to left. For example, dpa_virtq_split_core_mask=0xff00 sets 8 cores (cores 8-16).

Warning

There is a hardware limit of 128 queues (threads) per DPA core.

SNAP Container Deployment

SNAP container is available on the DOCA SNAP NVIDIA NGC catalog page.

SNAP container deployment on top of the BlueField DPU requires the following sequence:

  1. Setup preparation and SNAP resource download for container deployment. See section "Preparation Steps" for details.

  2. Adjust the doca_snap.yaml for advanced configuration if needed according to section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".

  3. Deploy the container. The image is automatically pulled from NGC. See section "Spawning SNAP Container" for details.

The following is an example of the SNAP container setup.

snap-container-setup-example-version-1-modificationdate-1707428824977-api-v2.png

Preparation Steps

Step 1: Allocate Hugepages

Allocate 2Gi hugepages for the SNAP container according to the DPU OS's Hugepagesize value:

  1. Query the Hugepagesize value:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo

    In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB. In CentOS 8.x, the value should be 524288KB.

  2. Append the following line to the end of the /etc/sysctl.conf file:

    • For Ubuntu or CentOS 7.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 kB):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      vm.nr_hugepages = 1024

    • For CentOS 8.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 524288 kB):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      vm.nr_hugepages = 4

  3. Run the following:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] sysctl --system

Warning

If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.

Step 2: Create nvda_snap Folder

The folder /etc/nvda_snap is used by the container for automatic configuration after deployment.

Downloading YAML Configuration

The .yaml file configuration for the SNAP container is doca_snap.yaml. The download command of the .yaml file can be found on the DOCA SNAP NGC page.

Warning

Internet connectivity is necessary for downloading SNAP resources. To deploy the container on DPUs without Internet connectivity, refer to appendix "Appendix – Deploying Container on Setups Without Internet Connectivity".

Adjusting YAML Configuration

The .yaml file can easily be edited for advanced configuration.

  • The SNAP .yaml file is configured by default to support Ubuntu setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 kB) by using hugepages-2Mi.

    To support other setups, edit the hugepages section according to the DPU OS's relevant Hugepagesize value. For example, to support CentOS 8.x configure Hugepagesize to 512MB:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     limits:
    hugepages-512Mi: "<number-of-hugepages>Gi"

  • The following example edits the .yaml file to request 16 CPU cores for the SNAP container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    resources:
    cpu: "16"
  limits:
    cpu: "16"
env:
  - name: APP_ARGS
    value: "-m 0xffff"

    Warning

    If all BlueField-3 cores are requested, the user must verify no other containers are in conflict over the CPU resources.

  • To automatically configure SNAP container upon deployment:

    1. Add spdk_rpc_init.conf file under /etc/nvda_snap/. File example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      bdev_malloc_create 64 512

    2. Add snap_rpc_init.conf file under /etc/nvda_snap/.

      Virtio-blk file example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --bdev Malloc0

      NVMe file example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
nvme_namespace_create -b Malloc0 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 16dab065-ddc9-8a7a-108e-9a489254a839
nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --suspended
nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1

    3. Edit the .yaml file accordingly (uncomment):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      env:
  - name: SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF
    value: "/etc/nvda_snap/spdk_rpc_init.conf"
  - name: SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF
    value: "/etc/nvda_snap/snap_rpc_init.conf"

      Warning

      It is user responsibility to make sure SNAP configuration matches firmware configuration. That is, an emulated controller must be opened on all existing (static/hotplug) emulated PCIe functions (either through automatic or manual configuration). A PCIe function without a supporting controller is considered malfunctioned, and host behavior with it is anomalous.

Spawning SNAP Container

Run the Kubernetes tool:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu] systemctl restart containerd 
[dpu] systemctl restart kubelet 
[dpu] systemctl enable kubelet 
[dpu] systemctl enable containerd

Copy the updated doca_snap.yaml file to the /etc/kubelet.d directory.

Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC described in the YAML file and spawns a pod executing the container.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/

The SNAP service starts running immediately.

Debug and Log

View currently active pods, and their IDs (it might take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl pods

Example output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
POD ID              CREATED               STATE         NAME
0379ac2c4f34c       About a minute ago    Ready         snap

View currently active containers, and their IDs:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl ps

View existing containers and their ID:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl ps -a

Examine the logs of a given container (SNAP logs):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl logs <container_id>

Examine the kubelet logs if something does not work as expected:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
journalctl -u kubelet

The container log file is saved automatically by Kubelet under /var/log/containers.

Refer to section "RPC Log History" for more logging information.

Stop, Start, Restart SNAP Container

  • To stop the container, remove the .yaml file form /etc/kubelet.d/.

  • To start the container, copy the .yaml file to the same path:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d

  • To restart the container (with sig-term), use the -t (timeout) option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    crictl stop -t 10 <container-id>

    Note

    After containers in a pod exit, the kubelet restarts them with an exponential back-off delay (10s, 20s, 40s, etc.) which is capped at five minutes. Once a container has run for 10 minutes without an issue, the kubelet resets the restart back-off timer for that container.

  • To restart the SNAP service without restarting the container. Kill the SNAP service process on the DPU.

    Warning

    Restarting the SNAP service without restarting the container helps avoid the occurrence of back-off delays.

SNAP Source Package Deployment

System Preparation

Allocate 2Gi hugepages for the SNAP container according to the DPU OS's Hugepagesize value:

  1. Query the Hugepagesize value:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo

    In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB. In CentOS 8.x, the value should be 524288KB.

  2. Append the following line to the end of the /etc/sysctl.conf file:

    • For Ubuntu or CentOS 7.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 kB):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      vm.nr_hugepages = 1024

    • For CentOS 8.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 524288 kB):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      vm.nr_hugepages = 4

  3. Run the following:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu] sysctl --system

Warning

If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.

Installing SNAP Source Package

Install the package:

  • For Ubuntu, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpkg -i snap-sources_<version>_arm64.*

  • For CentOS, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    rpm -i snap-sources_<version>_arm64.*

Build, Compile, and Install Sources

Warning

To build SNAP with a custom SPDK, see section "Replace the BFB SPDK".

  1. Move to the sources folder. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/

  2. Build the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson /tmp/build

  3. Compile the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson compile -C /tmp/build

  4. Install the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson install -C /tmp/build

Configure SNAP Environment Variables

To config the environment variables of SNAP, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
source /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/scripts/set_environment_variables.sh


Run SNAP Service

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_service


Replace the BFB SPDK (Optional)

Start with installing SPDK.

Warning

For legacy SPDK versions (e.g., SPDK 19.04) see the Appendix – Install Legacy SPDK.

To build SNAP with a custom SPDK, instead of following the basic build steps, perform the following:

  1. Move to the sources folder. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/

  2. Build the sources with spdk-compat enabled and provide the path to the custom SPDK. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson setup /tmp/build -Denable-spdk-compat=true -Dsnap_spdk_prefix=</path/to/custom/spdk>

  3. Compile the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson compile -C /tmp/build

  4. Install the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson install -C /tmp/build

  5. Configure SNAP env variables and run SNAP service as explained in section "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".

Build with Debug Prints Enabled (Optional)

Instead of the basic build steps, perform the following:

  1. Move to the sources folder. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/

  2. Build the sources with buildtype=debug. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson --buildtype=debug /tmp/build

  3. Compile the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson compile -C /tmp/build

  4. Install the sources. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    meson install -C /tmp/build

  5. Configure SNAP env variables and run SNAP service as explained in section "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".

Automate SNAP Configuration (Optional)

The script run_snap.sh automates SNAP deployment. Users must modify the following files to align with their setup. If different directories are utilized by the user, edits must be made to run_snap.sh accordingly:

  1. Edit SNAP env variables in:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/set_environment_variables.sh

  2. Edit SPDK initialization RPCs calls:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/spdk_rpc_init.conf

  3. Edit SNAP initialization RPCs calls:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_rpc_init.conf

Run the script:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/run_snap.sh


© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 8, 2024
content here