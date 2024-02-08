SNAP Environment Variables
|
Name
|
Description
|
Default
|
SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
|
Enable/disable RDMA zero-copy transport type.
For more info refer to section "Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)".
|
1 (enabled)
|
NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE
|
It is recommended that namespaces discovered from the same remote target are not shared by different PCIe emulations. If it is desirable to do that, users should set the variable NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE to 0.
Important
By doing so, the user must ensure that SPDK bdev always completes IOs (either with success or failure) in a reasonable time. Otherwise, the system may stall until all IOs return.
|
1 (enabled)
|
VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM
|
Enable/disable virtio-blk recovery using shared memory files. This allows recovering without using --force_in_order.
|
0 (disabled)
To change the SNAP environment variables add the following to the doca_snap.yaml and continue from section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".
env:
- name: VARIABLE_NAME
value: "VALUE"
For example:
env:
- name: SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
value: "1"
To change the SNAP environment variables:
Add/modify the configuration under scripts/set_environment_variables.sh.
Rerun:
source scripts/set_environment_variables.sh
Rerun SNAP.