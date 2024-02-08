SNAP Environment Variables

NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE

It is recommended that namespaces discovered from the same remote target are not shared by different PCIe emulations. If it is desirable to do that, users should set the variable NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE to 0 . Important By doing so, the user must ensure that SPDK bdev always completes IOs (either with success or failure) in a reasonable time. Otherwise, the system may stall until all IOs return.