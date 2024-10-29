Appendix - Software Upgrade Provisioning Flow

This appendix details the steps for provisioning software components on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC).

Info The procedure for BlueField BMC software upgrade is agnostic to the version of the software. Once upgraded, however, the procedure assumes you to be running the latest BMC software.

This workflow guarantees the most current software to be installed on various components of BlueField-3. This includes:

BlueField BMC

CEC

Arm ATF

Arm UEFI

Arm OS

NIC firmware

The process aims to ensure that all these components are up to date.

The following high-level flow diagram outlines the expected steps to be followed throughout the process: