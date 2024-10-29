Bare-metal Reprovisioning

To initiate the initial provisioning of the Golden images, the BMC must be connected to the OOB network. The user is required to copy the images from their local storage to the BMC by utilizing a standard scp command over the network. Once the images are successfully located within the BMC, the user must log into the BMC to initiate the provisioning process which involves transferring the golden images into the BMC's non-volatile storage. To accomplish this, a dedicated utility provided within the BMC can be used. Users must ensure that the BMC remains powered on and uninterrupted during this stage to avoid potential problems.

The current flow supports the portioning of the golden images golden_image_arm and golden_image_nic .

To copy the golden images from the local environment into the BMC, run:

For golden_image_nic : Copy Copied! #host> scp <nic-golden-image-directory>/<nic-golden-image-filename> root@<bmc-ip>:/tmp/golden-image-nic/

For golden_image_arm : Copy Copied! #host> scp <arm-golden-image-directory>/<arm-golden-image-filename> root@<bmc-ip>:/tmp/golden-image-arm/

Info After the candidate image is copied into the BMC's volatile memory, the version is extracted from it and stored to support certain features.

Note The NIC firmware version is extracted from the NIC firmware image filename, which only works if it is in the standard format of official releases.

After copying the golden images to the BMC's /tmp/golden-image-nic directory or /tmp/golden-image-arm directory, the user must log into the BMC and execute the following commands to provision the golden images into the BMC's non-volatile storage:

For golden_image_nic : Copy Copied! #bmc> dpu_golden_image golden_image_nic -w /tmp/golden-image-nic/<nic-golden-image-filename>

For golden_image_arm : Copy Copied! #bmc> dpu_golden_image golden_image_arm -w /tmp/golden-image-arm/<arm-golden-image-filename>

Once the golden images have been provisioned to the BMC's non-volatile storage, the user must execute the following commands to verify the correctness of the images: