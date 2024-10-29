On This Page
- Getting BIOS Attributes List
- Getting Current BIOS Attributes Value
- Changing BIOS Attributes Value
- Getting Pending BIOS Attribute Values
- BIOS Configuration Examples
- BIOS CA Certificates
- BIOS Attributes
BIOS Configuration
BMC supports configuring the NVIDIA® BlueField®'s BIOS using Redfish commands.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Registries/BiosAttributeRegistry/BiosAttributeRegistry
Output example:
In the following output, there is only one BIOS attribute,
UefiPassword.
{
"@odata.type": "#AttributeRegistry.v1_3_6.AttributeRegistry",
"Description": "This registry defines a representation of BIOS attribute instances",
"Id": "BiosAttributeRegistry",
"Language": "en",
"Name": "BF2 BIOS Attribute Registry",
"OwningEntity": "NVIDIA BlueField",
"RegistryEntries": {
"Attributes": [
{
"AttributeName": "UefiPassword",
"CurrentValue": "",
"DisplayName": "New UEFI Password",
"DisplayOrder": 16,
"HelpText": "Set the UEFI password.",
"Hidden": false,
"Immutable": false,
"MaxLength": 50,
"MenuPath": "./SystemConfiguration/UefiPassword",
"MinLength": 0,
"ReadOnly": false,
"ResetRequired": false,
"Type": "String",
"WriteOnly": false
}
],
"Dependencies": [],
"Menus": [
{
"DisplayName": "Set the UEFI Password.",
"DisplayOrder": 18,
"Hidden": false,
"MenuName": "UefiPassword",
"MenuPath": "./SystemConfiguration/UefiPassword",
"ReadOnly": false
}
]
},
"RegistryVersion": "1.0.0",
"SupportedSystems": [
{
"FirmwareVersion": "BlueField:4.2.0-33-gbe969d4",
"ProductName": "NVIDIA BF2",
"SystemId": "BF2-DPU"
}
]
}
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/
Output example:
The current value of
UefiPassword is an empty string.
{
"@Redfish.Settings": {
"@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_5.Settings",
"SettingsObject": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings"
}
},
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios",
"@odata.type": "#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios",
...
"Attributes": {
"UefiPassword": ""
},
"Description": "BIOS Configuration Service",
"Id": "BIOS",
"Name": "BIOS Configuration",
...
}
The following command example requests changing the
UefiPassword attribute to
NewPassword123:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings -d '{Attributes:{<attribute Name> : <attribute Value>}}'
At the next boot cycle of the BlueField, the UEFI changes the requested attribute if the requested value is valid.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings
Pending values are a list of values that that user has requested to change. The list of pending values is purged once the UEFI changes the pending attributes.
Output example:
UefiPassword appears in the pending attributes list.
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings",
"@odata.type": "#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios",
"Attributes": {
"UefiPassword": "NewPassword123"
},
"Description": "BIOS Settings",
"Id": "BIOS_Settings",
"Name": "BIOS Configuration"
}
The active BIOS attribute list is updated only after the UEFI approves the changes during the next reboot cycle.
Changing Default UEFI Password Using Redfish
Look for the "Attributes" property to make sure the UEFI version being used has all the necessary attributes. See section "Get BIOS Attributes List" for instructions.
Perform PATCH to BIOS pending settings URI as follows:
curl -k -u root:<password> -X PATCH -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings -d '{"Attributes":{"CurrentUefiPassword":"CurrentPassword","UefiPassword":"NewPassword321"}}'
Reboot BlueField using the Redfish System schema over 1GbE OOB to the BlueField BMC. See section "Reset Control" for instructions.
If
CurrentUefiPasswordis correct, then the UEFI password is updated during the UEFI Redfish phase of the boot.
Viewing Currently Installed BIOS CA Certificates
The certificates installed on the UEFI may differ from the certificate presented on the BlueField BMC. This discrepancy arises from a distinct certificate validation processed implemented in the UEFI and BlueField BMC.
Trigger the following GET request to view the content of the system's Truststore:
curl -k -u root:<password> -X GET https:
//<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Truststore/Certificates
For example, the following is the response when there are two certificates installed:
{
"@Redfish.SupportedCertificates": [
"PEM"],
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Truststore/Certificates",
"@odata.type":
"#CertificateCollection.CertificateCollection",
"Members": [ {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Truststore/Certificates/1"}, {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Truststore/Certificates/2"} ],
"Members@odata.count":
2,
"Name":
"TruststoreBios Certificate Collection"}
Trigger the following GET request to view the details of a specific certificate:
curl -k -u root:<password> -X GET https:
//<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Truststore/Certificates/<cert_num>
For example:
{
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Boot/Certificates/1",
"@odata.type":
"#Certificate.v1_7_0.Certificate",
"CertificateString":
"<cert_str>",
"CertificateType":
"PEM",
"Id":
"1",
"Issuer": {
"City":
"Santa Clara",
"CommonName":
"Kg639IcpJtYMRzvh.nvidia",
"Country":
"US",
"Organization":
"NVIDIA",
"OrganizationalUnit":
"NBU",
"State":
"California"},
"KeyUsage": [
"CRLSigning"],
"Name":
"TruststoreBios Certificate",
"Subject": {
"City":
"Santa Clara",
"CommonName":
"Kg639IcpJtYMRzvh.nvidia",
"Country":
"US",
"Organization":
"NVIDIA",
"OrganizationalUnit":
"NBU",
"State":
"California"},
"UefiSignatureOwner":
"<UEFI_Owner>",
"ValidNotAfter":
"2043-01-01T00:00:00+00:00",
"ValidNotBefore":
"2023-01-01T00:00:00+00:00"}
BIOS CA Certificates Collection Operations
Request for an operation:
To install a certificate, trigger the following POST request which contains the certificate string and type in JSON format:Note
The BMC certificate must be replaced with a CA signed certificate before installing new CA certificates, and after BMC factory reset. See section "Example for CSR Generation, Certificate Creation and Replacement" for instructions.Warning
If an invalid certificate is installed, the BMC rejects it and does not display it. However, it is still accepted by the UEFI and it must be deleted manually through the UEFI menu.
curl -k -u root:<password> -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Truststore/Certificates -d @CAcert.json
The content of
CAcert.jsonmust be
{"CertificateString": "<cert_string>", "CertificateType": "<cert_type>"}. Where:
cert_string– certification string which starts with
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nand ends with
-----END CERTIFICATE-----\n.Note
The "\n" at the end are mandatory.
cert_type– certification type. Only "PEM" is supported.
To delete a CA certificate, trigger the following
DELETErequest with the CA certificate URI that should be deleted, this only delete it from the BMC trust store:
curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X DELETE https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Truststore/Certificates/<cert_num>
To reset all certificates in the Truststore, trigger the following
TruststoreCertificates.ResetKeysaction with the
DeleteAllKeysoption:
curl -k -u root:<password> -H
"Content-Type: application/json"-X POST https:
//<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/TruststoreCertificates.ResetKeys -d '{"ResetKeysType":"DeleteAllKeys"}'
Verify the new task is
Pending:
The responses of these requests indicate the creation of a new task for the UEFI:
{ "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "<task_id>", "TaskState": "Pending", "TaskStatus": "OK" }
Perform BlueField soft reset in order for the UEFI to start handling the pending tasks:
curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "GracefulRestart"}'
Wait until task is
Completed.
The task details and status can be checked using the following
GETrequest:
curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>
The task status can be either:
Pending – Initial state.
{
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>",
"@odata.type":
"#Task.v1_4_3.Task", ...
"PercentComplete":
0, ...
"TaskState":
"Pending",
"TaskStatus":
"OK"}
If the task remains in a "Pending" state after BlueField reset completes, please check the UEFI-BMC communication.
In case of communication failure, consider either:
Replacing the BMC certificate with one signed by a CA which its certificate was installed, and resetting BlueField.
Removing all CA certificates from the UEFI menu.
Completed – Finished state.
{
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>",
"@odata.type":
"#Task.v1_4_3.Task", ...
"PercentComplete":
100, ...
"TaskState":
"Completed",
"TaskStatus":
"OK"}
Exception – Failure state.
{
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>",
"@odata.type":
"#Task.v1_4_3.Task", ...
"PercentComplete":
0, ...
"TaskState":
"Exception",
"TaskStatus":
"OK"}
In this case, verify that the certificate is valid.
Check updates in Truststore. See section "Viewing Currently Installed BIOS CA Certificates" for details.
For a full list of the BIOS attributes, please refer to the "Redfish" section of the NVIDIA BlueField BSP documentation.