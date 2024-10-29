BIOS Secure Boot Configuration

The following command enables UEFI Secure Boot through the Redfish interface:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot -d '{"SecureBootEnable":true}'

The following command disables UEFI Secure Boot through the Redfish interface:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X GET https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot", "@odata.type": "#SecureBoot.v1_1_0.SecureBoot", "Description": "The UEFI Secure Boot associated with this system.", "Id": "SecureBoot", "Name": "UEFI Secure Boot", "SecureBootCurrentBoot": "Enabled", "SecureBootEnable": true, "SecureBootMode": "SetupMode" } curl -k -u root:<BF-BMC-PASSWORD> -X PATCH https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"SecureBootEnable": false}'

After running this command, the BlueField Arm OS must be rebooted twice. The first reboot is for the UEFI redfish client to read the request from the BMC and apply it; the second reboot is for the setting to take effect.