Boot Configuration

BMC supports boot option selection commands using the Redfish or IPMI interfaces. UEFI on NVIDIA® BlueField® can query for the boot options through an IPMI/Redfish command. The BMC IPMI command only supports the option to change the boot device selector flag with the following supported options: PXE boot or the default boot device as selected in the boot menu on BlueField. While the Redfish interface supports all available boot options.