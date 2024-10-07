NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07  Boot Configuration

On This Page

Boot Configuration

BMC supports boot option selection commands using the Redfish or IPMI interfaces. UEFI on NVIDIA® BlueField® can query for the boot options through an IPMI/Redfish command. The BMC IPMI command only supports the option to change the boot device selector flag with the following supported options: PXE boot or the default boot device as selected in the boot menu on BlueField. While the Redfish interface supports all available boot options.

Boot Config Using Redfish

Retrieving Active Boot Configuration Values

  • To retrieve the active boot configuration, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

    Info

    The relevant configurations would be under Boot.

  • To retrieve all boot options (active and pending):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/

  • To retrieve detailed information on a specific boot option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/<boot-option>

Retrieving Information on Pending Boot Configurations

  • To retrieve the pending boot settings:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings

  • The following command retrieves only BootOptions configurations with a pending value different than the active one.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions

  • To retrieve the details of a specific pending boot option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions/<boot-id>

Applying Pending Boot Configurations

Note

Power reset of the BlueField is necessary for these changes to take effect.

  • To alter the boot configuration, applying patches to the setting attribute is required :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{"Boot":{ ... }}'

    • To set the pending boot order. The list must contain all the Boot option, even if the boot option is disabled.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/ -d  '{"Boot":{ "BootOrder": ["Boot0002",...,"BootXXX"] }}'

  • To alter the bootOption value, currently supporting only BootOptionEnable

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions/<Boot id> -d '{"BootOptionEnabled": false}'

Example of Changing BootOrder Configuration

To get the supported boot options:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions 
{ 
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions", 
  "@odata.type": "#BootOptionCollection.BootOptionCollection", 
  "Members": [ 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0000" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000A" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000B" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000C" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000D" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000E" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000F" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0001" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0002" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0003" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0004" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0005" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0006" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0007" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0008" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0009" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0010" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0011" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0012" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0013" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0014" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0015" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0016" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0017" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0040" 
    } 
  ], 
  "Members@odata.count": 25, 
  "Name": "Boot Option Collection" 
}

To set the pending boot order settings:

Info

In this example, 25 boot options are present. Therefore, the command to establish the boot option order must encompass all 25 options in the active BootOrder list according to the desired sequence.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{"Boot":{ "BootOrder": ["Boot0040", "Boot0017", "Boot0000", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0006", "Boot0007", "Boot0008", "Boot0009", "Boot000A", "Boot000B", "Boot000C", "Boot000D", "Boot000E", "Boot000F", "Boot0010", "Boot0011", "Boot0012", "Boot0013", "Boot0014", "Boot0015", "Boot0016"] }}'


Example of Changing Boot Configuration

To set boot configuration, it is necessary to post to settings. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{ 
 
"Boot":{ 
        "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once", 
        "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", 
        "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp", 
        "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None", 
        "BootNext": "", 
        "AutomaticRetryConfig": "Disabled"
    } 
}'

  • BootSourceOverrideEnabled – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield > Boot/BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues

  • BootSourceOverrideMode – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield > Boot/BootSourceOverrideMode@Redfish.AllowableValues

  • BootSourceOverrideTarget – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield > Boot/BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues

  • UefiTargetBootSourceOverride – this option would be available in the RF JSON if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiTarget

  • BootNext – this option would be in the RF JSON if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiBootnext

  • AutomaticRetryConfig – only Disabled is supported

Boot Config Using IPMI

The ipmitool only provides the ability to manage the override boot option and configure the system to boot from a PXE server.

  • Get current setting:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ipmitool chassis bootparam get 5

  • Force PXE boot:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ipmitool chassis bootdev pxe options=efiboot

  • Default boot device:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag none

Info

The BlueField boot override setting from BMC is persistent until it is set to none or the BFB image is updated again.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 7, 2024
content here