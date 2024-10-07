On This Page
Boot Configuration
BMC supports boot option selection commands using the Redfish or IPMI interfaces. UEFI on NVIDIA® BlueField® can query for the boot options through an IPMI/Redfish command. The BMC IPMI command only supports the option to change the boot device selector flag with the following supported options: PXE boot or the default boot device as selected in the boot menu on BlueField. While the Redfish interface supports all available boot options.
Retrieving Active Boot Configuration Values
To retrieve the active boot configuration, run:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/BluefieldInfo
The relevant configurations would be under
Boot.
To retrieve all boot options (active and pending):
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/
To retrieve detailed information on a specific boot option:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/<boot-option>
Retrieving Information on Pending Boot Configurations
To retrieve the pending boot settings:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings
The following command retrieves only
BootOptionsconfigurations with a pending value different than the active one.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions
To retrieve the details of a specific pending boot option:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions/<boot-id>
Applying Pending Boot Configurations
Power reset of the BlueField is necessary for these changes to take effect.
To alter the boot configuration, applying patches to the setting attribute is required :
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{"Boot":{ ... }}'
To set the pending boot order. The list must contain all the Boot option, even if the boot option is disabled.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/ -d '{"Boot":{ "BootOrder": ["Boot0002",...,"BootXXX"] }}'
To alter the bootOption value, currently supporting only BootOptionEnable
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions/<Boot id> -d '{"BootOptionEnabled": false}'
Example of Changing BootOrder Configuration
To get the supported boot options:
curl -k -u root:<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions",
"@odata.type": "#BootOptionCollection.BootOptionCollection",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0000"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000A"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000B"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000C"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000D"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000E"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000F"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0001"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0002"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0003"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0004"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0005"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0006"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0007"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0008"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0009"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0010"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0011"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0012"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0013"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0014"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0015"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0016"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0017"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0040"
}
],
"Members@odata.count": 25,
"Name": "Boot Option Collection"
}
To set the pending boot order settings:
In this example, 25 boot options are present. Therefore, the command to establish the boot option order must encompass all 25 options in the active
BootOrder list according to the desired sequence.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{"Boot":{ "BootOrder": ["Boot0040", "Boot0017", "Boot0000", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0006", "Boot0007", "Boot0008", "Boot0009", "Boot000A", "Boot000B", "Boot000C", "Boot000D", "Boot000E", "Boot000F", "Boot0010", "Boot0011", "Boot0012", "Boot0013", "Boot0014", "Boot0015", "Boot0016"] }}'
Example of Changing Boot Configuration
To set boot configuration, it is necessary to post to settings. For example:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{
"Boot":{
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once",
"BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp",
"UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
"BootNext": "",
"AutomaticRetryConfig": "Disabled"
}
}'
BootSourceOverrideEnabled– should be set according to the values under
redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield>
Boot/BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues
BootSourceOverrideMode– should be set according to the values under
redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield>
Boot/BootSourceOverrideMode@Redfish.AllowableValues
BootSourceOverrideTarget– should be set according to the values under
redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield>
Boot/BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues
UefiTargetBootSourceOverride– this option would be available in the RF JSON if
BootSourceOverrideTargetis set to
UefiTarget
BootNext– this option would be in the RF JSON if
BootSourceOverrideTargetis set to
UefiBootnext
AutomaticRetryConfig– only
Disabledis supported
The
ipmitool only provides the ability to manage the override boot option and configure the system to boot from a PXE server.
Get current setting:
ipmitool chassis bootparam get 5
Force PXE boot:
ipmitool chassis bootdev pxe options=efiboot
Default boot device:
ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag none
The BlueField boot override setting from BMC is persistent until it is set to
none or the BFB image is updated again.