Bug Fixes in This Version

NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.

Ref #

Issue

3875280

Description: UUID and SKU properties are intermittently unavailable after BlueField BMC reboot.

Discovered in version: 24.04

3888140

Description: When warm rebooting the BlueField OS, the IPMB channel between the BlueField and BlueField BMC may fail to function due to underlying I2C channel issues. If this o ccurs, all functionality relying on this channel are affected, including:

  • IPMI commands from the BlueField OS to the BlueField BMC and vice versa

  • Redfish BlueField inventory schema

  • Redfish network schema of the BlueField OOB and network interfaces

  • BlueField sensor information

Discovered in version: 24.04

3878990

Description: The BMC may provide incorrect bootstrap credentials to the UEFI. This results in the failure of any BIOS configurations.

Reported in version: 24.01

3855648

Description: The manager factory reset action is named ResetToDefaults instead of ResetType as per the Redfish Data Model specification.

Reported in version: 24.01

