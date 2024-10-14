Bug Fixes in This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3875280
|
Description: UUID and SKU properties are intermittently unavailable after BlueField BMC reboot.
|
Discovered in version: 24.04
|
3888140
|
Description: When warm rebooting the BlueField OS, the IPMB channel between the BlueField and BlueField BMC may fail to function due to underlying I2C channel issues. If this o ccurs, all functionality relying on this channel are affected, including:
|
Discovered in version: 24.04
|
3878990
|
Description: The BMC may provide incorrect bootstrap credentials to the UEFI. This results in the failure of any BIOS configurations.
|
Reported in version: 24.01
|
3855648
|
Description: The manager factory reset action is named
|
Reported in version: 24.01