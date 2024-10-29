NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
Change Log History

Changes and New Features in v24.04

  • Updated RShim user space driver to version 2.0.27

  • Added an additional FRU device to the DPU BMC to reflect DPU Arm FRU information (FRU Reading)

  • Introduced a redfish command to reset the DPU BMC eROT (Glacier) (Activating New CEC)

  • Implemented support for sending sysrq controls to the DPU Arm through the SOL interface (SysRq Support in SOL)

  • Change the Redfish BFB software update and Redfish system dump to try automatically to acquire the RShim interface

  • Added Redfish schema to provide DPU description, base MAC, and base GUID (DPU Information)

  • Introduced Redfish schema to support MultipartHttp UpdateService for DPU BMC and CEC Firmware update (BMC and CEC Firmware Operations)

  • Added Redfish schema for the BlueField Arm network interfaces (OOB and data ports) (BlueField Host Network Interface)

  • Included LLDP Redfish schema for the BlueField BMC's 1Gb/s interface (LLDP in Redfish)

  • Enhanced Redfish support for the service identification property (Product Instance Identifier)

  • Enforced ipmitool user privilege policy

Changes and New Features in v24.01

  • Expanded the BMC dump log to incorporate data from the NIC firmware. A new log containing NIC device debug information has been introduced and is now accessible on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 systems.

  • Enabled DPU BMC to facilitate soft shutdown requests to the embedded CPU via both IPMI and Redfish protocols

  • Upgraded the Linux Kernel version to 5.15 in the OpenBMC system

  • Added IPMI and Redfish commands to disable/enable DPU Arm out-of-band (OOB) access to the management network

  • Added new entries to the BMC system event log (SEL) or BMC operation log, enhancing support for BMC operations

  • Incorporated a Redfish command for the deployment of BIOS CA certificates

  • Updated BMC password policy

  • Added support for simple HttpMultiPart update for BMC and eROT firmware

Changes and New Features in v23.10

  • NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 Redfish enhancements:

    • Included phosphor-logging entry for dumping /dev/rshim/misc messages

    • Implemented Redfish-based firmware configuration for switching between BlueField DPU mode and NIC mode for BlueField-3

    • Added an OEM API for enabling/disabling BMC RShim, offering more control over this critical component

  • Enhanced debuggability for the DPU BMC which includes the ability to store DPU console/serial logs for troubleshooting and analysis

  • Deployment of a more restrictive firewall policy to enhance system security

  • Added power-capping control capabilities from the DPU BMC, providing greater power management flexibility

  • Added an OEM API for key-based authentication

  • Incorporated the wget application into the BMC OS

  • Enhanced the system with the ability to enable\disable the DPU OOB port using IPMI commands

  • Removed DPU BMC SMBus master capabilities

  • CEC1736 EC firmware upgrade to version 00.02.0152.0000 – t he boot completion timeout for CEC1736 has been increased from 2 minutes to 8 minutes in this version to ensure that the BMC completes its boot process within the allotted time. If the BMC fails to boot within that period, the CEC1736 initiates a reset of the BMC.

    Note

    This change may lead to undesired system behavior:

    • If a new BMC firmware update is in progress during this period, the CEC1736 reverts to the previous version of the BMC firmware

    • If the BMC fails to provide six boot complete indications, the CEC1736 interrupts the BMC boot process, necessitating a full reset cycle to recover the DPU BMC

Changes and New Features in v23.09

  • The NCSIoMCTPoSMBus interface has been activated to facilitate communication between the DPU BMC and the NIC subsystem. This activation has introduced several enhanced functionalities to the NIC subsystem's firmware, including:

    • Configuring and retrieving the DPU's operational mode

    • Configuring and retrieving the status of the RShim

    • Retrieving the strap values of the NIC subsystem on the DPU

    • Obtaining information about the OS state

  • Added the ability to control BIOS secure boot configuration through the Redfish interface

Changes and New Features in v23.07

  • Allow programmatic changing of BIOS/UEFI parameters via the Redfish API

  • Support UEFI HTTP boot using Redfish

  • Allow programmatic mechanism for changing BIOS/UEFI boot order using Redfish

  • Implemented the Certificate, CertificateLocations, and CertificateService schema in the NIC BMC, including certificate information

  • Implemented Redfish-based firmware update using the SimpleUpdate SCP schema for DPU recovery

  • DPU BMC indication of the reset/reboot state

Changes and New Features in v23.04-3

  • Added support for BMCs of BlueField-3 DPUs

  • Add support for Serial Console Redirection

  • Added Redfish service with the underlying schemas:

    • Redfish chassis schema to represent the DPU chassis elements including:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT

    • Redfish sensor schema:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/

    • NetworkAdapter schema representing a physical network adapter capable of connecting to a computer network:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters

    • NetworkDeviceFunction schema representing a logical interface that a network adapter exposes:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/NetworkDeviceFunctions/

    • Port schema containing properties that describe a port of a switch, controller, chassis, or any other device that could be connected to another entity:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/Ports

    • Management subsystem schema:

      • /redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC

    • Updated service and the properties that affect the service itself for Redfish implementation:

      • /redfish/v1/UpdateService

    • Redfish FirmwareInventory schema:

      • /redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory

    • Redfish log service:

      • /redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices

    • Redfish user account for the system manager:

      • /redfish/v1/AccountService

      • /redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles

      • /redfish/v1/SessionService/Sessions

    • Redfish session service properties:

      • /redfish/v1/SessionService

    • Redfish task service:

      • /redfish/v1/TaskService

Changes and New Features in 2.8.2-34

  • Updated LLDPAD to be enabled by default

Changes and New Features in 2.8.2

  • First software GA release
