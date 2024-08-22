Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC

The BFB installation procedure consists of the following main stages:

Disabling RShim on the server. Initiating the BFB update procedure by transferring the BFB image using one of the following options: Redfish interface – SimpleUpdate with SCP, HTTP, or HTTPS Confirming the identity of the host and BMC—required only for SCP, during first-time setup or after BMC factory reset. Sending a SimpleUpdate request.

Direct SCP Tracking the installation's progress and status.

Note While the BlueField Bundle (BFB) contains NIC firmware images, it does not automatically install them. To automatically install the NIC firmware during BFB upgrade, generate the configuration file bf.cfg and combine it with the BFB file: Copy Copied! # echo WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes > bf.cfg # cat <path_to_bfb> bf.cfg > new.bfb

Since the BFB is too large to store on the BMC flash or tmpfs, the image must be written to the RShim device. This can be done by either running SCP directly or using the Redfish interface.

The following are the detailed instructions outlining each step in the diagram above:

Prepare secure file transfer of BFB: Gather the public SSH host keys of the server holding the new.bfb file. Run the following against the server holding the new.bfb file ("Remote Server"): Info OpenSSH is required for this step. Copy Copied! ssh-keyscan -t <key_type> <remote_server_ip> Where: key_type – the type of key associated with the server storing the BFB file (e.g., ed25519)

remote_server_ip – the IP address of the server hosting the BFB file Retrieve the remote server's public key from the response, and send the following Redfish command to the BlueField BMC: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"RemoteServerIP":"<remote_server_ip>", "RemoteServerKeyString":"<remote_server_public_key>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/Oem/NvidiaUpdateService.PublicKeyExchange Where: password – BlueField BMC password

remote_server_ip – the IP address of the server hosting the BFB file

remote_server_public_key – remote server's public key from the ssh-keyscan response, which contains both the type and the public key with one space between the two fields (i.e., " <type> <public_key> ")

bmc_ip – BMC IP address Extract the BMC public key information (i.e., " <type> <bmc_public_key> <username>@<hostname> ") from the PublicKeyExchange response and append it to the authorized_keys file on the remote server holding the BFB file. This enables password-less key-based authentication for users. Copy Copied! { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "Please add the following public key info to ~/.ssh/authorized_keys on the remote server", "MessageArgs": [ "<type> <bmc_public_key> root@dpu-bmc" ] }, { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The request completed successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None" } ] } Initiate image transfer. Run the following Redfish command: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"TransferProtocol":"SCP", "ImageURI":"<image_uri>","Targets":["redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"], "Username":"<username>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/UpdateService.SimpleUpdate Note This command uses SCP for the image transfer, initiates a soft reset on the BlueField, and then pushes the boot stream. For NVIDIA-supplied BFBs, the eMMC is flashed automatically once the boot stream is pushed. Upon success, a running message is received. Info After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 seconds for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2, and 2 seconds for BlueField-3) until the BlueField BSP ( DPU_OS ) is up. Where: image_uri – contains both the remote server IP address and the full path to the .bfb file on the remote server, with one slash between the two fields (i.e., <remote_server_ip>/<full_path_of_bfb> ). Info For example, if <remote_server_ip> is 10.10.10.10 and <full_path_of_bfb> is /tmp/file.bfb then "ImageURI":"10.10.10.10//tmp/file.bfb" .

username – username on the remote server

bmc_ip – BMC IP address Response/error messages: If RShim is disabled: Copy Copied! { "error": { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found.", "MessageArgs": [ "Target", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Provide a valid resource identifier and resubmit the request." } ], "code": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found." } If a username or any other required field is missing: Copy Copied! { "Username@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The create operation failed because the required property Username was missing from the request.", "MessageArgs": [ "Username" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.CreateFailedMissingReqProperties", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Correct the body to include the required property with a valid value and resubmit the request if the operation failed." } ] } Success message if the request is valid and a task is created: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "<task_id>", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" }

Run the following Redfish command to track the SCP image's transfer status (percentage is not updated until it reaches 100%): Copy Copied! curl -k -u root: '<password>' -X GET https: Note During the transfer, the PercentComplete value remains at 0. If no errors occur, the TaskState is set to Running , and a keep-alive message is generated every 5 minutes with the content "Transfer is still in progress (X minutes elapsed). Please wait". Once the transfer is completed, the PercentComplete is set to 100, and the TaskState is updated to Completed . Upon failure, a message is generated with the relevant resolution. Where:

bmc_ip – BMC IP address task_id – task ID received by the UpdateService command response Examples:



Response/error messages: If host identity is not confirmed or the provided host key is wrong: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>, "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": " Unknown Host: Please provide server's public key using PublicKeyExchange ", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical" Info In this case, revoke the remote server key using the following Redfish command: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"RemoteServerIP":"<remote_server_ip>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/Oem/NvidiaUpdateService.RevokeAllRemoteServerPublicKeys Where: remote_server_ip – remote server's IP address bmc_ip – BMC IP address Then repeat steps 1 and 2.



If the BMC identity is not confirmed: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Unauthorized Client: Please use the PublicKeyExchange action to receive the system's public key and add it as an authorized key on the remote server", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical" Info In this case, verify that the BMC key has been added correctly to the authorized_key file on the remote server.



If SCP fails: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Failed to launch SCP", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical"



Success/status messages: The keep-alive message: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": " <file_name>' is being transferred to '/dev/rshim0/boot'.", "MessageArgs": [ " <file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferringToComponent", "Resolution": "Transfer is still in progress (5 minutes elapsed): Please wait", "Severity": "OK" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" Upon successful completion of SCP BFB transfer: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Device 'DPU' successfully updated with image '<file_name>'.", "MessageArgs": [ "DPU", "<file_name>" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.UpdateSuccessful", "Resolution": "None", "Severity": "OK" }, … "PercentComplete": 100, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Completed", "TaskStatus": "OK"



Make sure the BFB file, new.bfb , is available on HTTP server Initiate image transfer. Run the following Redfish command: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"TransferProtocol":"HTTP", "ImageURI":"<image_uri>","Targets":["redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"]}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/UpdateService.SimpleUpdate Note This command uses HTTP to download the image, initiates a soft reset on the BlueField, and pushes the boot stream. For NVIDIA-supplied BFBs, the eMMC is flashed automatically once the boot stream is pushed. Upon success, a running message is received. Info After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 seconds in BlueField-2 and 2 seconds in BlueField-3) until the BlueField BSP ( DPU_OS ) is up. Where:

image_uri – contains both the HTTP server address and the exported path to the .bfb file on the server, with one slash between the two fields (i.e., <http_server>/<exported_path_of_bfb> ). Info For example, if <http_server> is 10.10.10.10 and <exported_path_of_bfb> is /tmp/new.bfb then "ImageURI":"10.10.10.10//tmp/new.bfb" . bmc_ip – BMC IP address Response/error messages: If RShim is disabled: Copy Copied! { "error": { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found.", "MessageArgs": [ "Target", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Provide a valid resource identifier and resubmit the request." } ], "code": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found." } If the HTTPS server address is wrong or the HTTPS service is not stated, an "Unknown Host" error is expected: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image 'new.bfb' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "new.bfb", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Unknown Host: Please provide server's public key using PublicKeyExchange (for SCP download) or Check and restart server's web service (for HTTP/HTTPS download)", "Severity": "Critical" }, If TransferProtocol or any other required field are wrong: Copy Copied! { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The parameter TransferProtocol for the action UpdateService.SimpleUpdate is not supported on the target resource.", "MessageArgs": [ "TransferProtocol", "UpdateService.SimpleUpdate" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.16.0.ActionParameterNotSupported", "MessageSeverity": "Warning", "Resolution": "Remove the parameter supplied and resubmit the request if the operation failed." } ] } If Targets or any other required field are missing: Copy Copied! { "Targets@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The create operation failed because the required property Targets was missing from the request.", "MessageArgs": [ "Targets" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.16.0.CreateFailedMissingReqProperties", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Correct the body to include the required property with a valid value and resubmit the request if the operation failed." } ] } Success message if the request is valid and a task is created: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "<task_id>", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" }



Make sure the BFB file, new.bfb , is available on HTTPS server Make sure the BMC has certificate to authenticate the HTTPS server. Or install a valid certificate to authenticate: Copy Copied! curl -c cjar -b cjar -k -u root:'<password>' -X POST https://$bmc/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Truststore/Certificates -d @CAcert.json Initiate image transfer. Run the following Redfish command: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"TransferProtocol":"HTTPS", "ImageURI":"<image_uri>","Targets":["redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"]}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/UpdateService.SimpleUpdate Note This command uses HTTPS for the image download, initiates a soft reset on the BlueField, and then pushes the boot stream. For NVIDIA-supplied BFBs, the eMMC is flashed automatically once the boot stream is pushed. Upon success, a running message is received. Info After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 seconds in BlueField-2 and 2 seconds in BlueField-3) until the BlueField BSP ( DPU_OS ) is up. Where:

image_uri – contains both the HTTPS server address and the exported path to the .bfb file on the server, with one slash between the two fields (i.e., <https_server>/<exported_path_of_bfb> ). Info For example, if <https_server> is urm.nvidia.com and <exported_path_of_bfb> is artifactory/sw-mlnx-bluefield-generic/Ubuntu22.04/new.bfb then "ImageURI":"10.126.206.42/artifactory/sw-mlnx-bluefield-generic/Ubuntu22.04/new.bfb" . bmc_ip – BMC IP address Response / error messages:



If RShim is disabled: Copy Copied! { "error": { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found.", "MessageArgs": [ "Target", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Provide a valid resource identifier and resubmit the request." } ], "code": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found." } If the HTTPS server address is wrong or the HTTPS service is not stated, an "Unknown Host" error is expected: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image 'new.bfb' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "new.bfb", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Unknown Host: Please provide server's public key using PublicKeyExchange (for SCP download) or Check and restart server's web service (for HTTP/HTTPS download)", "Severity": "Critical" }, If TransferProtocol or any other required field are wrong: Copy Copied! { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The parameter TransferProtocol for the action UpdateService.SimpleUpdate is not supported on the target resource.", "MessageArgs": [ "TransferProtocol", "UpdateService.SimpleUpdate" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.16.0.ActionParameterNotSupported", "MessageSeverity": "Warning", "Resolution": "Remove the parameter supplied and resubmit the request if the operation failed." } ] }



If Targets or any other required field are missing: Copy Copied! { "Targets@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The create operation failed because the required property Targets was missing from the request.", "MessageArgs": [ "Targets" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.16.0.CreateFailedMissingReqProperties", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Correct the body to include the required property with a valid value and resubmit the request if the operation failed." } ] }



If the HTTPS server fails to authenticate the current installed certificate: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image 'new.bfb' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "new.bfb", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Bad Certificate: Please check the remote server certification, correct and replace the current installed one", "Severity": "Critical" },



Success message if the request is valid and a task is created: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "<task_id>", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" }



The following section is relevant for HTTP/HTTPS protocols which received a success message of a valid SimpleUpdate request and a running task state.

Run the following Redfish command to track image transfer status and progress:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>

Example:

Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Image 'new.bfb' is being transferred to '/dev/rshim0/boot'.", "MessageArgs": [ "new.bfb", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferringToComponent", "Resolution": "Transfer started", "Severity": "OK" }, … "PercentComplete": 60, "StartTime": "2024-06-10T19:39:03+00:00", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/1/Monitor", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK"

Copy Copied! scp <path_to_bfb> root@<bmc_ip>:/dev/rshim0/boot

If bf.cfg is required as part of the boot process, run:

Copy Copied! cat <path_to_bfb> bf.cfg > new.bfb scp <path to new.bfb> root@<bmc_ip>:/dev/rshim0/boot

After image transfer is complete, users may follow the installation progress and status with the help of a dump of current the RShim miscellaneous messages log.