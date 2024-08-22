NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07  Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC

On This Page

Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC

To update the software on the NVIDIA® BlueField® device, the BlueField must be booted up without mounting the eMMC flash device. This requires an external boot flow where a BFB (which includes ATF, UEFI, Arm OS, NIC firmware, and initramfs) is pushed from an external host via USB or PCIe. On BlueField devices with an integrated BMC, the USB interface is internally connected to the BMC and is enabled by default. Therefore, you must verify that the RShim driver is running on the BMC. This provides the ability to push a bootstream over the USB interface to perform an external boot.

Changing Default Credentials Using bf.cfg

Ubuntu users are prompted to change the default password (ubuntu) for the default user (ubuntu) upon first login. Logging in will not be possible even if the login prompt appears until all services are up ("DPU is ready" message appears in /dev/rshim0/misc).

Note

Attempting to log in before all services are up prints the following message: Permission denied, please try again.

Alternatively, Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BFB installation. This password must be defined in a bf.cfg configuration file. To set the password for the ubuntu user:

  1. Create password hash. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # openssl passwd -1
Password:
Verifying - Password:
$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1

  2. Add the password hash in quotes to the bf.cfg file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # vim bf.cfg
ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'

    The bf.cfg file is used with the bfb-install script in the steps that follow.

Installing BFB

The BFB installation procedure consists of the following main stages:

  1. Disabling RShim on the server.

  2. Initiating the BFB update procedure by transferring the BFB image using one of the following options:

    • Redfish interfaceSimpleUpdate with SCP, HTTP, or HTTPS

      1. Confirming the identity of the host and BMC—required only for SCP, during first-time setup or after BMC factory reset.

      2. Sending a SimpleUpdate request.

    • Direct SCP

  3. Tracking the installation's progress and status.

Note

While the BlueField Bundle (BFB) contains NIC firmware images, it does not automatically install them. To automatically install the NIC firmware during BFB upgrade, generate the configuration file bf.cfg and combine it with the BFB file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# echo WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes > bf.cfg 
# cat <path_to_bfb> bf.cfg > new.bfb

Transferring BFB File

Since the BFB is too large to store on the BMC flash or tmpfs, the image must be written to the RShim device. This can be done by either running SCP directly or using the Redfish interface.

Redfish Interface

Installing BFB File Using SCP Protocol

redfish-transferring-bfb-image-version-1-modificationdate-1724079349290-api-v2.png

The following are the detailed instructions outlining each step in the diagram above:

  1. Prepare secure file transfer of BFB:

    1. Gather the public SSH host keys of the server holding the new.bfb file. Run the following against the server holding the new.bfb file ("Remote Server"):

      Info

      OpenSSH is required for this step.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ssh-keyscan -t <key_type> <remote_server_ip>

      Where:

      • key_type – the type of key associated with the server storing the BFB file (e.g., ed25519)

      • remote_server_ip – the IP address of the server hosting the BFB file

    2. Retrieve the remote server's public key from the response, and send the following Redfish command to the BlueField BMC:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"RemoteServerIP":"<remote_server_ip>", "RemoteServerKeyString":"<remote_server_public_key>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/Oem/NvidiaUpdateService.PublicKeyExchange

      Where:

      • password – BlueField BMC password

      • remote_server_ip – the IP address of the server hosting the BFB file

      • remote_server_public_key – remote server's public key from the ssh-keyscan response, which contains both the type and the public key with one space between the two fields (i.e., "<type> <public_key>")

      • bmc_ip – BMC IP address

    3. Extract the BMC public key information (i.e., "<type> <bmc_public_key> <username>@<hostname>") from the PublicKeyExchange response and append it to the authorized_keys file on the remote server holding the BFB file. This enables password-less key-based authentication for users.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      {
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "Please add the following public
       key info to ~/.ssh/authorized_keys on the
       remote server",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "<type> <bmc_public_key> root@dpu-bmc"
      ]
    },
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The request completed
       successfully.",
      "MessageArgs": [],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
      "MessageSeverity": "OK",
      "Resolution": "None"
        }
    ]
   }

  2. Initiate image transfer. Run the following Redfish command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"TransferProtocol":"SCP", "ImageURI":"<image_uri>","Targets":["redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"], "Username":"<username>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/UpdateService.SimpleUpdate

    Note

    This command uses SCP for the image transfer, initiates a soft reset on the BlueField, and then pushes the boot stream. For NVIDIA-supplied BFBs, the eMMC is flashed automatically once the boot stream is pushed. Upon success, a running message is received.

    Info

    After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 seconds for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2, and 2 seconds for BlueField-3) until the BlueField BSP (DPU_OS) is up.

    Where:

    • image_uri – contains both the remote server IP address and the full path to the .bfb file on the remote server, with one slash between the two fields (i.e., <remote_server_ip>/<full_path_of_bfb> ).

      Info

      For example, if <remote_server_ip> is 10.10.10.10 and <full_path_of_bfb> is /tmp/file.bfb then "ImageURI":"10.10.10.10//tmp/file.bfb".

    • username – username on the remote server

    • bmc_ip – BMC IP address

      Response/error messages:

      • If RShim is disabled:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {
  "error": {
    "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
      {
        "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
        "Message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found.",
        "MessageArgs": [
          "Target",
          "/dev/rshim0/boot"
        ],
        "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound",
        "MessageSeverity": "Critical",
        "Resolution": "Provide a valid resource identifier and resubmit the request."
      }
    ],
    "code": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound",
    "message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found."
}

      • If a username or any other required field is missing:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {
  "Username@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The create operation failed because the required property Username was missing from the request.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "Username"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.CreateFailedMissingReqProperties",
      "MessageSeverity": "Critical",
      "Resolution": "Correct the body to include the required property with a valid value and resubmit the request if the operation failed."
    }
  ]
}

      • Success message if the request is valid and a task is created:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {
  "@odata.id": 
   "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  "Id": "<task_id>",
  "TaskState": "Running",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"
}

  3. Run the following Redfish command to track the SCP image's transfer status (percentage is not updated until it reaches 100%):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>

    Note

    During the transfer, the PercentComplete value remains at 0. If no errors occur, the TaskState is set to Running, and a keep-alive message is generated every 5 minutes with the content "Transfer is still in progress (X minutes elapsed). Please wait". Once the transfer is completed, the PercentComplete is set to 100, and the TaskState is updated to Completed.

    Upon failure, a message is generated with the relevant resolution.

    Where:

    • bmc_ip – BMC IP address

    • task_id – task ID received by the UpdateService command response

      Examples:

      • Response/error messages:

        • If host identity is not confirmed or the provided host key is wrong:

          Copy
          Copied!
                      
          
            
          {
      "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry",
      "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "<file_name>,
        "/dev/rshim0/boot"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed",
      "Resolution": " Unknown Host: Please provide server's public key using PublicKeyExchange ",
      "Severity": "Critical"
    }
…
"PercentComplete": 0,
  "StartTime": "<start_time>",
  "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor",
  "TaskState": "Exception",
  "TaskStatus": "Critical"

          Info

          In this case, revoke the remote server key using the following Redfish command:

          Copy
          Copied!
                      
          
            
          curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"RemoteServerIP":"<remote_server_ip>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/Oem/NvidiaUpdateService.RevokeAllRemoteServerPublicKeys

          Where:

          • remote_server_ip – remote server's IP address

          • bmc_ip – BMC IP address

          Then repeat steps 1 and 2.

        • If the BMC identity is not confirmed:

          Copy
          Copied!
                      
          
            
          {
      "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry",
      "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "<file_name>",
        "/dev/rshim0/boot"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed",
      "Resolution": "Unauthorized Client: Please use the PublicKeyExchange action to receive the system's public key and add it as an authorized key on the remote server",
      "Severity": "Critical"
      }
…
"PercentComplete": 0,
  "StartTime": "<start_time>",
  "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor",
  "TaskState": "Exception",
  "TaskStatus": "Critical"

          Info

          In this case, verify that the BMC key has been added correctly to the authorized_key file on the remote server.

        • If SCP fails:

          Copy
          Copied!
                      
          
            
          {
      "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry",
      "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "<file_name>",
        "/dev/rshim0/boot"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed",
      "Resolution": "Failed to launch SCP",
      "Severity": "Critical"
      }
…
"PercentComplete": 0,
  "StartTime": "<start_time>",
  "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor",
  "TaskState": "Exception",
  "TaskStatus": "Critical"

        • Success/status messages:

          • The keep-alive message:

            Copy
            Copied!
                        
            
            
            {
      "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry",
      "Message": " <file_name>' is being transferred to '/dev/rshim0/boot'.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        " <file_name>",
        "/dev/rshim0/boot"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferringToComponent",
      "Resolution": "Transfer is still in progress (5 minutes elapsed): Please wait",
      "Severity": "OK"
    }
…
"PercentComplete": 0,
  "StartTime": "<start_time>",
  "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor",
  "TaskState": "Running",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"

          • Upon successful completion of SCP BFB transfer:

            Copy
            Copied!
                        
            
            
            {
      "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry",
      "Message": "Device 'DPU' successfully updated with image '<file_name>'.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "DPU",
        "<file_name>"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Update.1.0.UpdateSuccessful",
      "Resolution": "None",
      "Severity": "OK"
    },
…
"PercentComplete": 100,
  "StartTime": "<start_time>",
  "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor",
  "TaskState": "Completed",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"

Installing BFB File with HTTP Protocol

  1. Make sure the BFB file, new.bfb, is available on HTTP server

  2. Initiate image transfer. Run the following Redfish command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"TransferProtocol":"HTTP", "ImageURI":"<image_uri>","Targets":["redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"]}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/UpdateService.SimpleUpdate

    Note

    This command uses HTTP to download the image, initiates a soft reset on the BlueField, and pushes the boot stream. For NVIDIA-supplied BFBs, the eMMC is flashed automatically once the boot stream is pushed. Upon success, a running message is received.

    Info

    After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 seconds in BlueField-2 and 2 seconds in BlueField-3) until the BlueField BSP (DPU_OS) is up.

    Where:

    • image_uri – contains both the HTTP server address and the exported path to the .bfb file on the server, with one slash between the two fields (i.e., <http_server>/<exported_path_of_bfb> ).

      Info

      For example, if <http_server> is 10.10.10.10 and <exported_path_of_bfb> is /tmp/new.bfb then "ImageURI":"10.10.10.10//tmp/new.bfb".

    • bmc_ip – BMC IP address

      Response/error messages:

      • If RShim is disabled:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {
  "error": {
    "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
      {
        "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
        "Message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found.",
        "MessageArgs": [
          "Target",
          "/dev/rshim0/boot"
        ],
        "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound",
        "MessageSeverity": "Critical",
        "Resolution": "Provide a valid resource identifier and resubmit the request."
      }
    ],
    "code": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound",
    "message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found."
}

      • If the HTTPS server address is wrong or the HTTPS service is not stated, an "Unknown Host" error is expected:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
            {
      "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry",
      "Message": "Transfer of image 'new.bfb' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "new.bfb",
        "/dev/rshim0/boot"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed",
      "Resolution": "Unknown Host: Please provide server's public key using PublicKeyExchange (for SCP download) or  Check and restart server's web service (for HTTP/HTTPS download)",
      "Severity": "Critical"
    },

      • If TransferProtocol or any other required field are wrong:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [     {
        "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
        "Message": "The parameter TransferProtocol for the action UpdateService.SimpleUpdate is not supported on the target resource.",
        "MessageArgs": [
          "TransferProtocol",
          "UpdateService.SimpleUpdate"
        ],
        "MessageId": "Base.1.16.0.ActionParameterNotSupported",
        "MessageSeverity": "Warning",
        "Resolution": "Remove the parameter supplied and resubmit the request if the operation failed."
      }
   ]
}

      • If Targets or any other required field are missing:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {   
  "Targets@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The create operation failed because the required property Targets was missing from the request.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "Targets"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.16.0.CreateFailedMissingReqProperties",
      "MessageSeverity": "Critical",
      "Resolution": "Correct the body to include the required property with a valid value and resubmit the request if the operation failed."
    }
  ]
}

      • Success message if the request is valid and a task is created:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {
  "@odata.id": 
   "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  "Id": "<task_id>",
  "TaskState": "Running",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"
}

Installing BFB File with HTTPS Protocol

  1. Make sure the BFB file, new.bfb, is available on HTTPS server

  2. Make sure the BMC has certificate to authenticate the HTTPS server. Or install a valid certificate to authenticate:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -c cjar -b cjar -k -u root:'<password>' -X POST https://$bmc/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Truststore/Certificates -d @CAcert.json

  3. Initiate image transfer. Run the following Redfish command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"TransferProtocol":"HTTPS", "ImageURI":"<image_uri>","Targets":["redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"]}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/UpdateService.SimpleUpdate

    Note

    This command uses HTTPS for the image download, initiates a soft reset on the BlueField, and then pushes the boot stream. For NVIDIA-supplied BFBs, the eMMC is flashed automatically once the boot stream is pushed. Upon success, a running message is received.

    Info

    After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 seconds in BlueField-2 and 2 seconds in BlueField-3) until the BlueField BSP (DPU_OS) is up.

    Where:

    • image_uri – contains both the HTTPS server address and the exported path to the .bfb file on the server, with one slash between the two fields (i.e., <https_server>/<exported_path_of_bfb> ).

      Info

      For example, if <https_server> is urm.nvidia.com and <exported_path_of_bfb> is artifactory/sw-mlnx-bluefield-generic/Ubuntu22.04/new.bfb then "ImageURI":"10.126.206.42/artifactory/sw-mlnx-bluefield-generic/Ubuntu22.04/new.bfb".

    • bmc_ip – BMC IP address

      Response / error messages:

      • If RShim is disabled:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {
  "error": {
    "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
      {
        "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
        "Message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found.",
        "MessageArgs": [
          "Target",
          "/dev/rshim0/boot"
        ],
        "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound",
        "MessageSeverity": "Critical",
        "Resolution": "Provide a valid resource identifier and resubmit the request."
      }
    ],
    "code": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound",
    "message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found."
}

      • If the HTTPS server address is wrong or the HTTPS service is not stated, an "Unknown Host" error is expected:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
            {
      "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry",
      "Message": "Transfer of image 'new.bfb' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "new.bfb",
        "/dev/rshim0/boot"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed",
      "Resolution": "Unknown Host: Please provide server's public key using PublicKeyExchange (for SCP download) or  Check and restart server's web service (for HTTP/HTTPS download)",
      "Severity": "Critical"
    },

      • If TransferProtocol or any other required field are wrong:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [     {
        "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
        "Message": "The parameter TransferProtocol for the action UpdateService.SimpleUpdate is not supported on the target resource.",
        "MessageArgs": [
          "TransferProtocol",
          "UpdateService.SimpleUpdate"
        ],
        "MessageId": "Base.1.16.0.ActionParameterNotSupported",
        "MessageSeverity": "Warning",
        "Resolution": "Remove the parameter supplied and resubmit the request if the operation failed."
      }
   ]
}

      • If Targets or any other required field are missing:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {   
  "Targets@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The create operation failed because the required property Targets was missing from the request.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "Targets"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.16.0.CreateFailedMissingReqProperties",
      "MessageSeverity": "Critical",
      "Resolution": "Correct the body to include the required property with a valid value and resubmit the request if the operation failed."
    }
  ]
}

      • If the HTTPS server fails to authenticate the current installed certificate:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
             {
      "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry",
      "Message": "Transfer of image 'new.bfb' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "new.bfb",
        "/dev/rshim0/boot"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed",
      "Resolution": "Bad Certificate: Please check the remote server certification, correct and replace the current installed one",
      "Severity": "Critical"
    },

      • Success message if the request is valid and a task is created:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        {
  "@odata.id": 
   "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  "Id": "<task_id>",
  "TaskState": "Running",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"
}

Tracking Image Transfer Status and Progress for HTTP/HTTPS Protocols

The following section is relevant for HTTP/HTTPS protocols which received a success message of a valid SimpleUpdate request and a running task state.

Run the following Redfish command to track image transfer status and progress:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    {
      "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry",
      "Message": "Image 'new.bfb' is being transferred to '/dev/rshim0/boot'.",
      "MessageArgs": [
        "new.bfb",
        "/dev/rshim0/boot"
      ],
      "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferringToComponent",
      "Resolution": "Transfer started",
      "Severity": "OK"
    },
  …     
 
  "PercentComplete": 60,
  "StartTime": "2024-06-10T19:39:03+00:00",
  "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/1/Monitor",
  "TaskState": "Running",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"

Direct SCP

Copy
Copied!
            

            
scp <path_to_bfb> root@<bmc_ip>:/dev/rshim0/boot

If bf.cfg is required as part of the boot process, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat <path_to_bfb> bf.cfg > new.bfb
scp <path to new.bfb> root@<bmc_ip>:/dev/rshim0/boot

Tracking Installation Progress and Status

After image transfer is complete, users may follow the installation progress and status with the help of a dump of current the RShim miscellaneous messages log.

  1. Initiate request for dump download:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "Manager"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData

    Where:

    • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

    • <password> – BMC password

  2. Use the received task ID to poll for dump completion:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>

    Where:

    • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

    • <password> – BMC password

    • <task_id> – Task ID received from the first command

  3. Once dump is complete, download and review the dump:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz>

    Where:

    • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

    • <password> – BMC password

    • <entry_id> – The entry ID of the dump in redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries

    • </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz> – path to download the log dump log_dump.tar.xz

  4. Untar the file to review the logs. For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    tar xvfJ log_dump.tar.xz

  5. The log is contained in the rshim.log file. The log displays Reboot, finished, DPU is ready, or In Enhanced NIC mode when BFB installation completes.

    Note

    If the downloaded log file does not contain any of these strings, keep downloading the log file until they appear.

  6. When installation is complete, you may crosscheck the new BFB version against the version provided to verify a successful upgrade:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:"<PASSWORD>" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS

    Example response:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS", 
 "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventory.v1_4_0.SoftwareInventory", 
 "Description": "Host image", 
 "Id": "DPU_OS", 
 "Members@odata.count": 1, 
 "Name": "Software Inventory", 
 "RelatedItem": [ 
   { 
     "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios" 
   } 
 ], 
 "SoftwareId": "", 
 "Status": { 
   "Conditions": [], 
   "Health": "OK", 
   "HealthRollup": "OK", 
   "State": "Enabled" 
 }, 
 "Updateable": true, 
 "Version": "DOCA_2.2.0_BSP_4.2.1_Ubuntu_22.04-8.23-07"

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 22, 2024
content here