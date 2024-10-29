NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
Factory Reset BMC

The following commands factory reset the BMC configuration.

Factory Reset Redfish Command

curl -k -u root:"<PASSWORD>" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.ResetToDefaults -d '{"ResetToDefaultsType": "ResetAll"}'

Warning

Before connecting to the internet, it is important to change the default global password to prevent potential malicious attackers from hacking your system. For information on password policy, refer to section "BMC Management Interface".

Factory Reset IPMI Command

ipmitool raw 0x32 0x66

After issuing the ipmitool raw command for factory reset, you must log into the BMC and reboot it for the factory reset to take effect.

Note

If you have lost your BMC login credentials and cannot login, you may issue the following command from the NVIDIA® BlueField® Arm:

ipmitool mc reset cold

In factory reset the time is also restarting, and time sync to the real time start after some of the services start. Because of that some of the services will show that there active time to be start at 1970.

Warning

