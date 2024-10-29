NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07  FRU Reading

On This Page

FRU Reading

FRU Reading Redfish Commands

FRU data is embedded within the chassis schema. To retrieve the relevant FRU data, execute the following Redfish command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/

The FRU data can be found in the following read attributes:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "Manufacturer": "Nvidia",
  "Model": "Bluefield 3 SmartNIC Main Card",
  "PartNumber": "900-9D3B4-00EN-EAB   ",
  "SerialNumber": "MT2245X00175            ",
}

FRU Reading IPMI Commands

To retrieve FRU info, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print

The output contains two types of EEPROM: One for the NVIDIA® BlueField® and one for the BMC:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
FRU Device Description : Builtin FRU Device (ID 0)
 Chassis Type          : Main Server Chassis
 Chassis Part Number   : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 Chassis Serial        : N/A
 Chassis Extra         : N/A
 Chassis Extra         : 1.0.0
 Chassis Extra         : https://www.mellanox.com
 Chassis Area Checksum : OK
 Board Mfg Date        : Wed Nov  8 01:41:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : https://www.mellanox.com
 Board Product         : BlueField SoC
 Board Serial          : N/A
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 Board Extra           : 1.0.0
 Board Area Checksum   : OK
 Product Manufacturer  : https://www.mellanox.com
 Product Name          : BlueField SoC
 Product Part Number   : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 Product Serial        : MT2345300006
 Product Asset Tag     : N/A
 Product Extra         : 1.0.0
 Product Area Checksum : OK
 
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
 Board Mfg Date        : Wed Nov  8 01:41:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : Nvidia
 Board Product         : Nvidia-BMCMezz
 Board Serial          : MT2345300006            
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA   
 Board Area Checksum   : OK

To print a specific FRU:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print <fru_id>

FRU ID of the BMC FRU EEPROM is optional and can be found using the fru print command.

It is possible to dump the binary FRU data into a file. Run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru read <fru_id> <filename>

Note

The parameter <filename> is the absolute path to the file.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 29, 2024
content here