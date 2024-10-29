NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
This section outlines methods for monitoring the state of NVIDIA® BlueField® Arm using either Redfish or IPMI.

Monitoring BlueField Arm State Using Redfish

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

The BlueField Arm state is represented by the OemLastState field under BootProgress.

Example output:

...
"BootProgress": {
    ...
    "OemLastState": "OsIsRunning"
  }
...

The possible values for OemLastState are:

  • BootRom

  • BL2

  • BL31

  • UEFI

  • OsStarting

  • OsIsRunning

  • LowPowerStandby

  • FirmwareUpdateInProgress

  • OsCrashDumpInProgress

  • OsCrashDumpIsComplete

  • FWFaultCrashDumpInProgress

  • FWFaultCrashDumpIsComplete

  • Invalid

Monitoring BlueField Arm State Using IPMI

To get the BlueField Arm state with IPMI, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".

