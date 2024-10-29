Monitoring BlueField Arm State
This section outlines methods for monitoring the state of NVIDIA® BlueField® Arm using either Redfish or IPMI.
curl -k -u root:
'<password>' -H
"Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https:
//<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield
The BlueField Arm state is represented by the
OemLastState field under
BootProgress.
Example output:
...
"BootProgress": {
...
"OemLastState":
"OsIsRunning"
}
...
The possible values for
OemLastState are:
BootRom
BL2
BL31
UEFI
OsStarting
OsIsRunning
LowPowerStandby
FirmwareUpdateInProgress
OsCrashDumpInProgress
OsCrashDumpIsComplete
FWFaultCrashDumpInProgress
FWFaultCrashDumpIsComplete
Invalid
To get the BlueField
Arm state with IPMI, refer to the
0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".