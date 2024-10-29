Network Protocol Support

The following subsections list the available network IPMI commands.

The following command sets LAN channel 1 IP config mode to static or DHCP which corresponds to network interface eth0 .

Copy Copied! ipmitool lan set 1 ipsrc <mode>

Where <mode> can be static or dhcp .

Copy Copied! ipmitool lan6 set 1 rtr_cfg <mode>

Where <mode> can be static or dynamic . both is unsupported.

The following commands add IPv4 address, default gateway, and netmask to the network interface eth0 .

IP address Copy Copied! ipmitool lan set 1 ipaddr <ip-address>

Default gateway: Copy Copied! ipmitool lan set 1 defgw ipaddr <ip-address>

Netmask: Copy Copied! ipmitool lan set 1 netmask <netmask>

The following command gets IPv4 network config for channel 1 which corresponds to the network interface eth0 .

Copy Copied! ipmitool lan print 1





The following command adds IPv6 address to the network interface eth0 .

Copy Copied! ipmitool lan6 set 1 nolock static_addr 0 enable <ipv6-address> 64





The following command gets IPv6 network config for channel 1 which corresponds to the network interface eth0 .

Copy Copied! ipmitool lan6 print 1





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0x6B

Output:

Copy Copied! 0b 31 30 2e 31 35 2e 31 32 2e 36 37

This output corresponds to 10.15.12.67 .

Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0x6C 0x0b 0x31 0x30 0x2e 0x31 0x35 0x2e 0x31 0x32 0x2e 0x36 0x37

Output:

Copy Copied! 0x0b 0x31 0x30 0x2e 0x31 0x35 0x2e 0x31 0x32 0x2e 0x36 0x37

This output corresponds to 10.15.12.67 .

Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA7

Output:

Copy Copied! 01 11 31 2e 69 6e 2e 70 6f 6f 6c 2e 6e 74 70 2e 6f 72 67

Where:

01 – NTP status enable/disable

11 – NTP server length

31 2e 69 6e 2e 70 6f 6f 6c 2e 6e 74 70 2e 6f 72 67 – NTP server address byte stream which corresponds to 1.in.pool.ntp.org

Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA8 0x01 0x31 0x2e 0x69 0x6e 0x2e 0x70 0x6f 0x6f 0x6c 0x2e 0x6e 0x74 0x70 0x2e 0x6f 0x72 0x67

Where:

31 2e 69 6e 2e 70 6f 6f 6c 2e 6e 74 70 2e 6f 72 67 – NTP server address byte stream which corresponds to 1.in.pool.ntp.org

The following command enables time sync to NTP server.

Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA8 0x02 0x01

Where:

0x01 – enable NTP

The following command disables time sync to NTP server.

Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA8 0x02 0x00

Where: