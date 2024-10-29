NVIDIA OEM Commands
Not all functionalities are covered with a standard set of IPMItool commands. Therefore, a set of custom NVIDIA IPMItool
raw commands have been added. The first two parameters of the
raw command are NetFN and CMD.
IPMItool
raw commands follow the following format:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U <username> -P <password> raw <netfunc> <cmd> <data>
Where:
netfunc– network function which identifies the functional message class, and clusters IPMI commands into sets
cmd– one byte command within a network function
data– optional element which provides additional parameters for a request or response message
|
netfunc
|
cmd
|
data
|
Description
|
|
|
N/A
|
Factory reset
|
|
|
|
Disable vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS
|
|
|
|
Enable vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS
|
|
|
N/A
|
Fetch vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS
|
|
|
|
Stops RShim on BMC
|
|
|
|
Starts RShim on BMC
|
|
|
N/A
|
Retrieves RShim service status on BMC. Expected output:
|
|
|
N/A
|
Gets the DNS server
|
|
|
|
Adds the DNS server
|
|
|
N/A
|
Enters NVIDIA® BlueField® into Livefish (FNP) mode
|
|
|
N/A
|
Disable Livefish (FNP) mode
|
|
|
|
OEM command
|
|
|
N/A
|
Gets NTP servers.
|
|
|
|
Adds primary NTP server with address
|
|
|
|
Adds secondary NTP server with address
Note
Should be added after a primary server has been declared.
|
|
|
|
Enable time sync to NTP server
|
|
|
|
Disables NTP time sync
|
|
|
N/A
|
Triggers a CEC self reset for CEC pending firmware activation