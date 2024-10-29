The BMC node enables remote power cycling, board environment monitoring, NVIDIA® BlueField® SoC temperature monitoring, board power and consumption monitoring, and individual interface resets. The BMC also supports the ability to push a bootstream to the BlueField. It is recommended to manage NVIDIA® BlueField® using Redfish commands. However, IPMI commands and sysfs monitoring infrastructure are available as well .

Warning Make sure to log into the BMC first and change the global default password to prevent malicious attackers from hacking your system.

The procedures described in this manual assume that you have already installed and powered on your device according to the instructions in BlueField's specific hardware guide.