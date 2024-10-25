NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
Power Capping

Info

Power capping is supported on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 only.

It is possible to adjust the system for reduced power consumption using the BMC. It is important to note that changes to power capping configuration only takes effect after BlueField reboot.

Info

Power capping is disabled by default.

Redfish Power Capping Requests

Getting General Power Capping Information

Control information:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0

Output example:

{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0",
  "@odata.type": "#Control.v1_3_0.Control",
  "AllowableMax": 300,
  "AllowableMin": 200,
  "ControlMode": "Manual",
  "ControlType": "Power",
  "Id": "PowerLimit_0",
  "Name": "System Power Control",
  "SetPoint": 10,
  "SetPointUnits": "%",
  "Status": {
    "Health": "OK",
    "HealthRollup": "OK",
    "State": "Enabled"
  }
}

Power consumption information:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem

Output example:

{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem",
  "@odata.type": "#PowerSubsystem.v1_1_0.PowerSubsystem",
  "Allocation ": {
    "AllocatedWatts": 200,
    "RequestedWatts": 30,
  },
  "CapacityWatts ": 300,
  "Id": "PowerSubsystem",
  "Name": "Power Subsystem",
  "PowerSupplies": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem/PowerSupplies"
  },
  "Status": {
    "Health": "OK",
    "State": "Enabled"
  }
}


Enabling/Disabling Power Capping

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0 -d '{"ControlMode":<"Manual"/"Disabled">}'


Setting Power Allocation Percentage

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0 -d '{"SetPoint": <val>}'

Where val is the percentage of maximum capacity in Watts (AllowableMax).

Note

If user configuration is lower than the minimum capacity power, then the UEFI sets the system power to minimum capacity.


IPMI Power Capping Commands

Getting Power Capping Status

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc4


Enabling/Disabling Power Capping

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc5 <val>

Where val:

  • 0 – disable

  • 1 – enable

Note

Changeable only from BMC prompt using admin account.


Getting Power Capping Percentage

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc8


Setting Power Capping Percentage

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 <val>

Where val is the value in percentage [0:100].

Note

Changeable only from BMC prompt using admin account.

For example, if the maximum power capacity is 120 Watts, then set the system to work at 60 Watts (50%) using the following command:

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 50

Note

If user configuration is lower than the minimum capacity power, then the UEFI sets the system power to minimum capacity.


Getting Maximum Power Capacity

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc6

Info

Power is given in watts.


Getting Minimum Power Capacity

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xca

Info

Power is given in watts.


Getting Capacity Allocation

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xce

The amount of power allocated to the system in Watts.

This value indicates if user configuration was accepted or ignored by the UEFI.
