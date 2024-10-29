NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
Reset Control

Note

Rebooting BlueField-2 immediately after rebooting its BMC is restricted. The user should wait until the IPMI service becomes operational before rebooting BlueField-2, with a recommended wait of 30 seconds.

Reset Control Using Redfish

Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the BlueField networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC):

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/

Example output:

{
  …  
  "PowerRestorePolicy": "AlwaysOn",
  "PowerState": "On",
 …
}

Hard Reset of BlueField Arm Cores and NIC Subsystem

Info

Hard reset of BlueField is allowed only when the host asserts:

  • PERST signal on BlueField-2

  • All_STANDBY signal on BlueField-3

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "PowerCycle"}'

Info

Refer to the "RedFish Post (Action)" section in Redfish Specification DSP0266 for an example of successful action response.


Force Hard Reset of BlueField Arm Cores and NIC Subsystem

Info

Force hard reset of the BlueField happens without waiting for All_STANDBY or PERST. Users must make sure the server is ready for the reset!

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/SOC.ForceReset

Info

Refer to the "RedFish Post (Action)" section in Redfish Specification DSP0266 for an example of successful action response.


Hard Reset of BlueField Arm Cores

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "ForceRestart"}'

Info

Refer to the "RedFish Post (Action)" section in Redfish Specification DSP0266 for an example of successful action response.


Soft Shutdown of BlueField Arm OS

Note

This command is relevant only for BlueField-3 devices.

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulShutdown"}'

Info

Refer to the "RedFish Post (Action)" section in Redfish Specification DSP0266 for an example of successful action response.

Monitoring BlueField Arm OS Shutdown with Redfish

When the BlueField Arm OS shuts down successfully, PowerState changes to Paused and StatusState changes to StandbyOffline.

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

Example output:

… 
"PowerState": "Paused",
…
 "Status": {
    "Health": "OK",
    "HealthRollup": "OK",
    "State": "StandbyOffline"
  },
…

Reset Control Using IPMI

BMC supports reset control of NVIDIA® BlueField® through the GPIOs connected to the BMC.

Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of BlueField:

ipmitool chassis power status

To perform a reset of BlueField, use the following commands:

Description

Command

Hard reset of BlueField (Arm cores and NIC)
ipmitool chassis power cycle

Hard reset of BlueField Arm cores
ipmitool chassis power reset

Soft Shutdown of BlueField Arm OS

Note

This command is relevant only for BlueField-3.
ipmitool power soft
Note

Hard reset of the BlueField is allowed only when the host asserts:

  • PERST signal on BlueField-2

  • All_STANDBY signal on BlueField-3

Note

Soft shutdown of BlueField Arm OS is allowed only when the Arm OS is running. To retrieve the Arm OS state, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".

Note

Between each reset control, there should be a wait until the system finishes the operation.

  • 20-second wait in BlueField-2

  • 5-second wait in BlueField-3

OEM command 0xA1 is defined for additional non-standard reset controls of BlueField from BMC under the OEM NetFn group 0x30.

NVIDIA OEM command to reset the BlueField:

Request

Response

Reset Option

  • 0x32 – NetFun

  • 0xA1 – command

  • 0x00 – Req_data1 (reset option)

Completion code:

  • 0x00 – success

  • <ipmi-error-code> – failure

  • 0x02 – soft reset of BlueField Arm cores

    Info

    This reset command is only available when the BlueField Arm OS is up.

  • 0x03 – reset on-board 3-port switch

Monitoring BlueField OS Shutdown Using IPMI

After a successful shutdown, the BlueField Arm enters a low-power standby state.

Info

The BlueField Arm cannot be fully powered off, and Standby is its final state

To get the BlueField 's OS state, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".

To get the BlueField Arm to boot back to the BlueField Arm OS, users can either power cycle BlueField or perform a hard reset of the BlueField Arm.

Info

The output of IPMItool chassis power status will show "Chassis power is on".
