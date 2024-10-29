Retrieving Data from BlueField Via IPMB
The BMC can retrieve information on NVIDIA® BlueField®'s sensors and FRUs via IPMI over IPMB protocol. IPMItool commands can be issued from the BMC using the following format:
ipmitool -I ipmb <ipmitool_arguments>
|
Sensor
|
Sensor ID
|
Description
|
|
0
|
Support NIC monitoring of BlueField's temperature
|
|
5
|
Port 0 temperature
|
|
6
|
Port 1 temperature
|
|
7
|
Port0 link status
|
|
8
|
Port1 link status
|
FRU
|
ID
|
Description
|
|
0
|
|
|
1
|
ConnectX firmware information, Arm firmware version, and MLNX_OFED version
The
|
|
2
|
NIC vendor ID, device ID, subsystem vendor ID, and subsystem device ID
The
|
|
3
|
CPU information reported in lscpu and /proc/cpuinfo
The
|
|
8
|
eMMC size, list of its partitions, and partitions usage (in ASCII format).
eMMC CID, CSD, and extended CSD registers (in binary format).
The ASCII data is separated from the binary data with
|
|
9
|
FRU for QSFP 0 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format)
|
|
10
|
FRU for QSFP 1 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format)
Info
Applicable for dual-port devices only.
|
|
11
|
This FRU is empty at start time. It can be used to write the BMC port 0 and port 1 IP addresses to the BlueField. They follow these formats:
The size of the written file should be 61 bytes exactly.
|
|
13
|
Network interface 0 information. Updated once every minute.
|
|
14
|
Network interface 1 information. Updated once every minute.
Info
Applicable for dual-port devices only.
|
|
15
|
BlueField device UUID
|
|
16
|
List of ConnectX interface hardware counters
|
|
17
|
Out-Of-Band port network interface 0 information. Updated once every minute.
|
|
18
|
FRU information of the BlueField
|
|
19
|
The BlueField product name
|
|
20
|
Dmidecode information (e.g., part number, product name)
All the following commands are prepended with
ipmitool on the command line.
|
Commands
|
IPMItool Command
|
Relevant IPMI 2.0 Rev1.1 Spec Section
|
Get Device ID
|
|
20.1
|
Broadcast "Get Device ID"
|
|
20.9
|
Get BMC Global Enables
|
|
22.2
|
Get Device SDR Info
|
|
35.2
|
Get Device SDR
|
|
35.3
|
Get Sensor Hysteresis
|
|
35.7
|
Set Sensor Threshold
|
|
35.8
|
Get Sensor Threshold
|
|
35.9
|
Get Sensor Event Enable
|
|
35.11
|
Get Sensor Reading
|
|
35.14
|
Get Sensor Type
|
|
35.16
|
Read FRU Data
|
|
34.2
|
Get SDR Repository Info
|
|
33.9
|
Get SEL Info
|
|
40.2
|
Get SEL Allocation Info
|
|
40.3
|
Get SEL Entry
|
|
40.5
|
Delete SEL Entry
|
|
40.8
|
Clear SEL
|
|
40.9