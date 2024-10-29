RShim Over USB
By default, the BMC and NVIDIA® BlueField® interfaces are configured as follows (static IPs and MACs):
|
BMC
|
BlueField
|
Interface Name
|
"tmfifo_net0"
|
"tmfifo_net0"
|
MAC Address
|
00:1A:CA:FF:FF:02
|
00:1A:CA:FF:FF:01
|
IP Address
|
192.168.100.1
|
192.168.100.2
Disable RShim on the host. Run the following on the host:
systemctl stop rshim systemctl disable rshimInfo
If the RShim driver is not installed on the host, this step can be skipped.
Enable RShim on the BMC using the Redfish interface:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH -d '{ "BmcRShim": { "BmcRShimEnabled": true } }' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/Nvidia
Check the current
BmcRShimEnabledvalue and wait until it changes to
true:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/NvidiaInfo
This may take up to 8 seconds. If the
BmcRShimEnabledvalue does not change, disable BMC RShim by setting the value to
falsethen repeating steps 1-3.