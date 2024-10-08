Serial Over LAN (SOL)

To establish the SOL connection, users may retrieve information from the redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield schema. Inside the SerialConsole properties (SSH, IPMI), there are various methods that a client can utilize to initiate a serial session with the host through its manager.

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

Example output:

Copy Copied! { ... "SerialConsole": { "IPMI": { "ServiceEnabled": true }, "MaxConcurrentSessions": 15, "SSH": { "HotKeySequenceDisplay": "Press ~. to exit console", "Port": 2200, "ServiceEnabled": truethe } }, ... }

Based on the information provided, it is possible to establish a connection to the system's serial interface using the configured settings. In the following example, an SSH connection is utilized to connect to the system's serial interface:

Copy Copied! ssh <bmc_ip> -p <port-number>