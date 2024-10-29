NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
Supported Platforms and Interoperability

Supported NVIDIA BlueField-3 Platforms

SKU

PSID

Description

900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0

MT_0000000884

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

MT_0000000965

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0

MT_0000001024

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

MT_0000001025

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

Self-hosted BlueField-3 Platforms

Check the following table for the SKUs of controller board :

Part Number

Description

900-9D3B6-00CV-DA0

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket

900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 48GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket

900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 48GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket

Supported NVIDIA BlueField-2 Platforms

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Description

900-9D218-0073-ST1

MBF2H512C-AESOT

MT_0000000723

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST2

MBF2H512C-AECOT

MT_0000000724

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST4

MBF2M516C-EECOT

MT_0000000728

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-SQ0

MBF2H516C-CECOT

MT_0000000729

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST5

MBF2M516C-CESOT

MT_0000000731

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST6

MBF2M516C-EESOT

MT_0000000732

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST3

MBF2M516C-CECOT

MT_0000000733

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST2

MBF2H516C-EESOT

MT_0000000737

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST1

MBF2H516C-CESOT

MT_0000000738

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST4

MBF2H532C-AECOT

MT_0000000765

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST0

MBF2H532C-AESOT

MT_0000000766

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST3

MBF2H536C-CESOT

MT_0000000767

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST2

MBF2H536C-CECOT

MT_0000000768

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST4

MBF2H512C-AEUOT

MT_0000000972

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8;

Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D208-0076-STA

MBF2H516C-CEUOT

MT_0000000973

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D208-0076-STB

MBF2H536C-CEUOT

MT_0000001008

BlueField®-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, integrated BMC, PCIe Gen4 x16;

Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

Supported OpenBMC
