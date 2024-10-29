On This Page
Supported Platforms and Interoperability
|
SKU
|
PSID
|
Description
|
900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0
|
MT_0000000884
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
|
MT_0000000965
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
|
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
|
MT_0000001024
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
|
MT_0000001025
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
Self-hosted BlueField-3 Platforms
Check the following table for the SKUs of controller board :
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
900-9D3B6-00CV-DA0
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 48GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 48GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Description
|
900-9D218-0073-ST1
|
MBF2H512C-AESOT
|
MT_0000000723
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0083-ST2
|
MBF2H512C-AECOT
|
MT_0000000724
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-ST4
|
MBF2M516C-EECOT
|
MT_0000000728
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-SQ0
|
MBF2H516C-CECOT
|
MT_0000000729
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST5
|
MBF2M516C-CESOT
|
MT_0000000731
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST6
|
MBF2M516C-EESOT
|
MT_0000000732
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-ST3
|
MBF2M516C-CECOT
|
MT_0000000733
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST2
|
MBF2H516C-EESOT
|
MT_0000000737
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST1
|
MBF2H516C-CESOT
|
MT_0000000738
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0083-ST4
|
MBF2H532C-AECOT
|
MT_0000000765
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0073-ST0
|
MBF2H532C-AESOT
|
MT_0000000766
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST3
|
MBF2H536C-CESOT
|
MT_0000000767
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-ST2
|
MBF2H536C-CECOT
|
MT_0000000768
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0073-ST4
|
MBF2H512C-AEUOT
|
MT_0000000972
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8;
Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|
900-9D208-0076-STA
|
MBF2H516C-CEUOT
|
MT_0000000973
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|
900-9D208-0076-STB
|
MBF2H536C-CEUOT
|
MT_0000001008
|
BlueField®-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, integrated BMC, PCIe Gen4 x16;
Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
Linux Kernel 5.10
U-boot 2019.04