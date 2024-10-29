Supported Platforms and Interoperability

SKU PSID Description 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 MT_0000000884 NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0 MT_0000000965 NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 MT_0000001024 NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0 MT_0000001025 NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

Check the following table for the SKUs of controller board :