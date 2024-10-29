Table of Common Commands
|
Capability
|
Redfish
|
IPMItool
|
Supported in NIC Mode? [Y/N]
|
Changing the default BMC password
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
Changing the default UEFI password
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
Enabling/disabling secure boot
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Updating BMC firmware
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
Updating BlueField BFB
|
N/A
|
Yes
|
Configuring BlueField to network boot from the out-of-band interface first
|
N/A
|
Resetting BlueField
|
Partial
|
Resetting BlueField BMC
|
Yes
|
Factory reset
|
Yes
|
Getting BlueField versions
|
N/A
|
No
|
Getting BlueField BMC versions
|
Yes
|
Getting high-speed ports MAC addresses for mapping BlueField's Ethernet devices
|
No
|
BlueField monitoring (SEL, FRU, etc.)
|
No
|
User management
|
Yes
|
Enabling secure boot with customer keys
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Enabling/disabling zero-trust mode
|
Yes – BlueField-3 only
|
Enabling RShim from BlueField BMC
|
Yes
|
Changing BlueField mode
|
Yes – BlueField-3 only
|
Partial BFB update (ATF/UEFI)
|
NA
|
Yes