Vendor Field Mode

Enable VFM Run from Arm/BlueField OS and reboot NIC-BMC: Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0x67 0x01

Disable VFM Run from Arm/BlueField OS and reboot NIC-BMC: Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0x67 0x00

Fetch VFM Run from Arm OS: Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0x68

Get the status of the tunnel through UART Run the following command on the host where the BMC is connected: Copy Copied! echo -e "\\g\\@" > /dev/ttyUSBX Where /dev/ttyUSBX is the UART port number to which BMC is connected. Expect the following sequence of chars when the tunnel is up and running: 169 150 230. Expect the following sequence of chars when the tunnel is not running: 165 200.

Start tunneling on BMC through UART Run the following command on the host where the BMC is connected: Copy Copied! echo "touch /tmp/fw-update/uart-tunneling" > /dev/ttyUSBX Where /dev/ttyUSBX is the UART port number to which BMC is connected.

Stop tunneling on BMC through UART Run the following command on the host where the BMC is connected: Copy Copied! echo -e "\r~." > /dev/ttyUSBX Where /dev/ttyUSBX is the UART port number to which BMC is connected.

Reboot BMC through UART Run the following command on the host where the BMC is connected: Copy Copied! echo "touch /tmp/fw-update/reboot" > /dev/ttyUSBX Where /dev/ttyUSBX is the UART port number to which BMC is connected.

To start/activate the BMC firmware update on BMC through UART Run the following command on the host where the BMC is connected: Copy Copied! echo "touch /tmp/fw-update/fwactivate" > /dev/ttyUSBX Where /dev/ttyUSBX is the UART port number to which BMC is connected.

To check the BMC firmware update status on BMC Run the following command on the BMC: Copy Copied! cat /tmp/fw-update/fwstatus Output and their values: Activating – indicates firmware update is in progress

Active – indicates firmware update succeeded

Failed – indicates firmware update failed

To check the CEC firmware update status on BMC Note Relevant only for BlueField-2. Run the following command on the BMC: Copy Copied! cat /tmp/cec_images progress.txt Sample output of the progress.txt : CEC update in progress: Copy Copied! TaskState="Running" TaskStatus="OK" TaskProgress="50"

CEC update completed: Copy Copied! TaskState=Firmware update succeeded. TaskStatus=OK TaskProgress=100

Transfer BMC firmware image for firmware update through UART Run the following command on the host where the BMC is connected: Copy Copied! echo -e -n "

cd /tmp/images



rz

" > /dev/ttyUSBX Run the following command on the host where the BMC is connected: Copy Copied! sz -8b OTA.tar < /dev/ttyUSBX > /dev/ttyUSBX Where /dev/ttyUSBX is the UART port number to which BMC is connected.