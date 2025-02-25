The following command retrieves only BootOptions configurations with a pending value different than the active one.

Power reset of the BlueField is necessary for these changes to take effect.

To alter the bootOption value, currently supporting only BootOptionEnable

To set the pending boot order. The list must contain all the Boot option, even if the boot option is disabled.

To alter the boot configuration, applying patches to the setting attribute is required :

To set boot order using boot order schema, follow this procedure:

Check the current boot order by doing GET on the ComputerSystem schema over 1GbE OOB to the BlueField BMC. Look for the BootOrder attribute under the Boot . Copy Copied! curl -k -X GET -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/ | python3 -m json.tool { .... "Boot": { .... "BootOrder": [ "Boot0017", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0006", "Boot0007", ], .... } .... }

To get the details of a particular entity in the BootOrder array, perform a GET to the respective BootOption URL over 1GbE OOB to the BlueField BMC. For example, to get details of Boot0006 , run: Copy Copied! curl -k -X GET -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/BootOptions/Boot0006 | python3 -m json.tool { "@odata.type": "#BootOption.v1_0_3.BootOption", "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/BootOptions/Boot0006", "Id": "Boot0006", "BootOptionEnabled": true, "BootOptionReference": "Boot0006", "DisplayName": "UEFI HTTPv6 (MAC:B8CEF6B8A006)", "UefiDevicePath": "PciRoot(0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/MAC(B8CEF6B8A006,0x1)/IPv6(0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x0,Static,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x40,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000)/Uri()" }

To change the boot order, the entire BootOrder array must be PATCHed to the pending settings URI. For this example of the BootOrder array, if you intend to have Boot0006 at the beginning of the array, then the PATCH operation is as follows: Note Updating the BootOrder array results in a permanent boot order change (persistent across reboots). Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:<password> -X PATCH -d '{ "Boot": { "BootOrder": [ "Boot0006", "Boot0017", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0007", ] }}' https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/Settings | python3 -m json.tool

After a successful PATCH, reboot the BlueField and check if the settings have been applied by doing a GET on the ComputerSystem schema.

If the BootOrder array is updated as intended then the settings have been applied and the BlueField should boot as per the order in preceding cycles.