Boot Sequence Overview
BMC starts booting through u-boot bootloader once the power supply is powered on.
By default, the BMC automatically boots into Linux. To stop at the u-boot prompt, users must type the password
0penBmc(note the use of the digit zero in
0pen) within 5 seconds. To boot Linux from the u-boot prompt, type
boot.
The BMC provides indications of its status during its operation:
Scenario
Message
At the beginning of the boot process of the u-boot
Nvidia Bluefield BMC U-BOOT starting
At the beginning of the OS boot process
Nvidia Bluefield BMC Starting kernel ...
At the login prompt
Nvidia Bluefield BMC OS is up and running
Upon reboot or shutdown
Nvidia Bluefield BMC is shutting down
The default password for the root user, to be typed in once Linux is booted, is
0penBmc.Info
For information on password policy, refer to section "BMC Management Interface".