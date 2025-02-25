Change Log History

Extended DHCP mode setting to provide control for each IP version. In the current version, IPMITool includes a dedicated function to control the mode for both IPv4 and IPv6. For more details, please refer to section "Configuring IPv6 Mode".

Updated Linux kernel from version 5.15 to 6.1

Upgraded BlueField BMC Linux packages: libpam 1.6 to 1.61

curl 8.5 to 8.7.1

bash 3.2.57 to 5.2.21

DNSmasq 2.9

glibc 2.39

ipmitool 1.8.19

busybox 1.36.1

rsyslog 8.2402.0

The DPU BMC no longer supports openbmctool; all APIs are now accessible via Redfish

The Redfish schema at /redfish/v1/Cables/ is no longer supported. The data port link state is now accessible through the Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports schema which includes the link state for the available data ports.

The size of the BMC dump entry container is no longer limited to only two BMC dump entries. The limit now applies to the total amount of memory stored in the container, thus allowing more BMC dump entries to be stored in it depending on their size (Creating BMC Dump Task).

Added support for the IPMI OEM command to configure the guest tunnel ( Guest Tunnel)

Extended the BMC log to capture Redfish/IPMI command configurations initiated by the user of the BMC (System Logs)

RAS record UE/CE faults of MEM into BMC SEL (RAS Errors)

Enhanced Redfish BFB SimpleUpdate to support HTTP/HTTPS file transfer policy (Installing BFB)

Introduced rsyslog capability to log BMC SEL entries and Arm console output to a remote server (Rsyslog)

Network re-provisioning (Bare-metal Reprovisioning): Added an option in network re-provisioning for BMC to halt instead of reset after provisioning, allowing users to choose when to reset the DPU after provisioning is complete

Added support for ATF/UEFI and NIC firmware golden image versioning