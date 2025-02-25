NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.01
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.01  Document Revision History

On This Page

Document Revision History

Rev v25.01

February 25, 2025

Updates to hierarchy under BlueField Management and BMC Management sections.

February 6, 2025

Added:

Updated:

Rev v24.10-LTSU1 FUR – January 02, 2025

Added:

Rev v24.10-LTSU1 – December 06, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev v24.10 – October 31, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev v24.07 – August 14, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev v24.04 – May 05, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev v24.01 – February 08, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev v23.10 – November 30, 2023

Added:

Updated:

Rev v23.09 – September 20, 2023

Added:

Updated:

Rev v23.07 – August 10, 2023

Added:

Updated:

Rev v23.04 – May 17, 2023

Added:

Updated:

Rev 2.8.2-34 – October 21, 2022

Added:

Updated:

Rev 2.8.2 – June 01, 2022

Updated:

Rev 2.8.2 – April 04, 2022

Updated:
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 25, 2025
content here