Factory Reset
Users may want to reset the BlueField to factory defaults. To do that, it is necessary to reset to default the BlueField BMC, BlueField UEFI, NIC, and the Arm. Follow the steps in the subsections below for more.
Run the following command:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.ResetToDefaults -d '{"ResetToDefaultsType": "ResetAll"}' { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The request completed successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None" } ] }
Reboot the BMC for the factory reset to take effect:
> curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulRestart"}' https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.Reset { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The request completed successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.13.0.Success", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None" } ]
Users may wipe their eMMC and NVMe storage using the following Redfish commands:
eMMC:
curl -k -u root:<password> -X PATCH -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings -d '{"Attributes":{"EmmcWipe": true}}'
NVMe:
curl -k -u root:<password> -X PATCH -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings -d '{"Attributes":{"NvmeWipe": true}}'
Use the Redfish BIOS Settings PATCH command:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH -d '{"Attributes":{"ResetEfiVars": true}}' https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/Bios/Settings | python3 -m json.tool
Run the following from the Arm console:
bf> mlxconfig -d <device> -y reset