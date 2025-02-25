NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.01
Guest Tunnel

The NVIDIA® BlueField® BMC is capable of establishing a designated VLAN interface to forward IPMI or HTTPS traffic from an external source to a specific IP address within that VLAN. Users can set a specific IP address for their server BMC, which allows for the management of their server BMC via the BlueField BMC.

To enable this feature, users must configure their network according to the following:

  • Assign the remote server's BMC IP address as 192.168.1.10 to enable traffic forwarding

  • The VLAN ID for the guest tunnel is 200, thus the external switch linked to the BlueField RJ45 port (OOB) must be set up to accept packets tagged with VLAN 200

The BlueField BMC currently supports the following ports, which act as source ports to accept messages sent by users and forward them to the server BMC within the guest tunnel:

  • 8443 – Port on BlueField BMC for accepting HTTPS messages

  • 8623 – Port on BlueField BMC for accepting IPMI messages

The guest tunnel is intended solely for debugging purposes. Users should refrain from sending large amounts of network traffic through the guest tunnel, as it may impact the performance of the BlueField BMC.

Querying Guest Tunnel Status

netfunc

cmd

data

Notes

0x3E

0xFD

0x0

Displays the current configuration:

  • 0x01 – Disabled

  • 0x02 – Enabled

Disabling Guest Tunnel

netfunc

cmd

data

Notes

0x3E

0xFD

0x1

On success, returns:

  • 0x01 – Guest Tunnel is set to Disabled

Enabling Guest Tunnel

netfunc

cmd

data

Notes

0x3E

0xFD

0x2

On success, returns:

  • 0x02 – Guest Tunnel is set to Enabled

Example for enabling the guest tunnel on BlueField BMC:

#bmc> ipmitool raw 0x3e 0xfd 0x2

Example for sending the Redfish command to the guest tunnel:

#localhost> curl -k -u <bluefield_bmc_username>:<bluefield_bmc_password> -H 'content-type: application/json' -X GET https://<bluefield_bmc_ip>:8443/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

Example for sending the IPMI command to the guest tunnel:

#localhost> ipmitool -p 8623 -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bluefield_bmc_ip> -U <bluefield_bmc_username> -P <bluefield_bmc_password> mc info

After receiving the responses from the Redfish and IPMI commands, the content of these responses originates from the server BMC, not the BlueField BMC.
