The NVIDIA® BlueField® BMC is capable of establishing a designated VLAN interface to forward IPMI or HTTPS traffic from an external source to a specific IP address within that VLAN. Users can set a specific IP address for their server BMC, which allows for the management of their server BMC via the BlueField BMC.

To enable this feature, users must configure their network according to the following:

Assign the remote server's BMC IP address as 192.168.1.10 to enable traffic forwarding

The VLAN ID for the guest tunnel is 200, thus the external switch linked to the BlueField RJ45 port (OOB) must be set up to accept packets tagged with VLAN 200

The BlueField BMC currently supports the following ports, which act as source ports to accept messages sent by users and forward them to the server BMC within the guest tunnel:

8443 – Port on BlueField BMC for accepting HTTPS messages

8623 – Port on BlueField BMC for accepting IPMI messages