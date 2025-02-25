On This Page
Power Capping
Power capping is supported on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 only.
It is possible to adjust the system for reduced power consumption using the BMC. It is important to note that changes to power capping configuration only takes effect after BlueField reboot.
Getting General Power Capping Information
Control information:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0
Output example:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0",
"@odata.type": "#Control.v1_3_0.Control",
"AllowableMax": 300,
"AllowableMin": 200,
"ControlMode": "Manual",
"ControlType": "Power",
"Id": "PowerLimit_0",
"Name": "System Power Control",
"SetPoint": 10,
"SetPointUnits": "%",
"Status": {
"Health": "OK",
"HealthRollup": "OK",
"State": "Enabled"
}
}
Enabling/Disabling Adjustment of Power Capping
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0 -d '{"ControlMode":<"Manual"/"Disabled">}'
The ability to adjust power capping is disabled by default.
Setting Power Allocation Percentage
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0 -d '{"SetPoint": <val>}'
Where
val is the percentage of maximum capacity in Watts (
AllowableMax).
If user configuration is lower than the minimum capacity power or higher than the maximum capacity power, then BMC will return error.
Getting Power Capping Status
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc4
Enabling/Disabling Adjustment of Power Capping
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc5 <val>
Where
val:
0 – disable
1 – enable
Changeable only from BMC prompt using
admin account.
The ability to adjust power capping is disabled by default.
Getting Power Capping Percentage
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc8
Setting Power Capping Percentage
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 <val>
Where
val is the value in percentage [0:100].
Changeable only from BMC prompt using
admin account.
For example, if the maximum power capacity is 120 Watts, then set the system to work at 60 Watts (50%) using the following command:
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 50
Getting Maximum Power Capacity
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc6
Power is given in watts.
Getting Minimum Power Capacity
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xca
Power is given in watts.