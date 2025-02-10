Retrieving Data from BlueField Via IPMB
The BMC can retrieve information on NVIDIA® BlueField®'s sensors and FRUs via IPMI over IPMB protocol. IPMItool commands can be issued from the BMC using the following format:
ipmitool -I ipmb <ipmitool_arguments>
These abilities are supported when operating in DPU mode only.
Sensor
Sensor ID
Description
0
Support NIC monitoring of BlueField's temperature
5
Port 0 temperature
6
Port 1 temperature
7
Port0 link status
8
Port1 link status
9
DDR temperature
12
RTC Battery Voltage
FRU
ID
Description
0
1
ConnectX firmware information, Arm firmware version, and MLNX_OFED version
The
2
NIC vendor ID, device ID, subsystem vendor ID, and subsystem device ID
The
3
CPU information reported in lscpu and /proc/cpuinfo
The
8
eMMC size, list of its partitions, and partitions usage (in ASCII format).
eMMC CID, CSD, and extended CSD registers (in binary format).
The ASCII data is separated from the binary data with
9
FRU for QSFP 0 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format)
10
FRU for QSFP 1 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format)
Info
Applicable for dual-port devices only.
11
This FRU is empty at start time. It can be used to write the BMC port 0 and port 1 IP addresses to the BlueField. They follow these formats:
The size of the written file should be 61 bytes exactly.
13
Network interface 0 information. Updated once every minute.
14
Network interface 1 information. Updated once every minute.
Info
Applicable for dual-port devices only.
15
BlueField device UUID
16
List of ConnectX interface hardware counters
17
Out-Of-Band port network interface 0 information. Updated once every minute.
18
FRU information of the BlueField
19
The BlueField product name
20
Dmidecode information (e.g., part number, product name)
All the following commands are prepended with
ipmitool on the command line.
Commands
IPMItool Command
Relevant IPMI 2.0 Rev1.1 Spec Section
Get Device ID
20.1
Broadcast "Get Device ID"
20.9
Get BMC Global Enables
22.2
Get Device SDR Info
35.2
Get Device SDR
35.3
Get Sensor Hysteresis
35.7
Set Sensor Threshold
35.8
Get Sensor Threshold
35.9
Get Sensor Event Enable
35.11
Get Sensor Reading
35.14
Get Sensor Type
35.16
Read FRU Data
34.2
Get SDR Repository Info
33.9
Get SEL Info
40.2
Get SEL Allocation Info
40.3
Get SEL Entry
40.5
Delete SEL Entry
40.8
Clear SEL
40.9