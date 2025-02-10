Retrieving Data from BlueField Via IPMB

This FRU is empty at start time. It can be used to write the BMC port 0 and port 1 IP addresses to the BlueField. They follow these formats:

Copy Copied! BMC: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX P0: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX P1: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX

The size of the written file should be 61 bytes exactly.