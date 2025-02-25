NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.01
Software Versioning

There is a software version for each of the BMC software components. You may retrieve this information by running the following for each component:

  • Linux version – uname -a command from the Linux prompt

  • OpenBMC version – cat /etc/os-release from the Linux prompt

Retrieving BMC Version Using Redfish

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware",
  "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventory.v1_4_0.SoftwareInventory",
  "Description": "BMC image",
  "Id": "BMC_Firmware",
  "Name": "Software Inventory",
  "RelatedItem": [],
  "RelatedItem@odata.count": 0,
  "SoftwareId": "",
  "Status": {
    "Conditions": [],
    "Health": "OK",
    "HealthRollup": "OK",
    "State": "Enabled"
  },
  "Updateable": true,
  "Version": "BF-23.09-1",
  "WriteProtected": false
}

Retrieving BMC Version Using IPMI

# ipmitool mc info
Device ID                 : 1
Device Revision           : 1
Firmware Revision         : 23.09
IPMI Version              : 2.0
Manufacturer ID           : 33049
Manufacturer Name         : NVIDIA
Product ID                : 4 (0x0004)
Product Name              : Bluefield3 BMC
Device Available          : yes
Provides Device SDRs      : yes
Additional Device Support :
    Sensor Device
    SDR Repository Device
    SEL Device
    FRU Inventory Device
    IPMB Event Receiver
    Chassis Device
Aux Firmware Rev Info     :
    0x10
    0x01
    0x00
    0x00

Where the BMC version is formatted as [Firmware Revision]-[Aux Firmware Rev Info 2nd byte] which is 23.09-1 according to this example.
