On This Page
- Boot Config Using Redfish
- Boot Source Override
- Boot Source Override Config Using RedFish
- Boot Source Override Config Using IPMI
Boot Configuration
BMC supports boot option selection commands using the Redfish or IPMI interfaces. UEFI on NVIDIA® BlueField® can query for the boot options through an IPMI/Redfish command. The BMC IPMI command supports changing the boot device selector flag only through the following options: PXE boot, or the default boot device as selected in the boot menu on BlueField. In contrast, the Redfish interface supports all available boot options.
Retrieving Active Boot Configuration Values
To retrieve the active boot configuration, run:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/BluefieldInfo
The relevant configurations would be under
Boot.
To retrieve all boot options (active and pending):
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/
To retrieve detailed information on a specific boot option:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/<boot-option>
Retrieving Information on Pending Boot Configurations
To retrieve the pending boot settings:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings
The following command retrieves only
BootOptionsconfigurations with a pending value different than the active one.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions
To retrieve the details of a specific pending boot option:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions/<boot-id>
Applying Pending Boot Configurations
Power reset of the BlueField is necessary for these changes to take effect.
To alter the boot configuration, applying patches to the setting attribute is required :
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{"Boot":{ ... }}'
To set the pending boot order. The list must contain all the Boot option, even if the boot option is disabled.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/ -d '{"Boot":{ "BootOrder": ["Boot0002",...,"BootXXX"] }}'
To alter the bootOption value, currently supporting only BootOptionEnable
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions/<Boot id> -d '{"BootOptionEnabled": false}'
Changing BootOrder Configuration
To set boot order using boot order schema, follow this procedure:
Check the current boot order by doing GET on the
ComputerSystemschema over 1GbE OOB to the BlueField BMC. Look for the
BootOrderattribute under the
Boot.
curl -k -X GET -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/ | python3 -m json.tool { .... "Boot": { .... "BootOrder": [ "Boot0017", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0006", "Boot0007", ], .... } .... }
To get the details of a particular entity in the
BootOrderarray, perform a GET to the respective BootOption URL over 1GbE OOB to the BlueField BMC. For example, to get details of
Boot0006, run:
curl -k -X GET -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/BootOptions/Boot0006 | python3 -m json.tool { "@odata.type": "#BootOption.v1_0_3.BootOption", "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/BootOptions/Boot0006", "Id": "Boot0006", "BootOptionEnabled": true, "BootOptionReference": "Boot0006", "DisplayName": "UEFI HTTPv6 (MAC:B8CEF6B8A006)", "UefiDevicePath": "PciRoot(0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/MAC(B8CEF6B8A006,0x1)/IPv6(0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x0,Static,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x40,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000)/Uri()" }
To change the boot order, the entire
BootOrderarray must be PATCHed to the pending settings URI. For this example of the
BootOrderarray, if you intend to have
Boot0006at the beginning of the array, then the PATCH operation is as follows:Note
Updating the BootOrder array results in a permanent boot order change (persistent across reboots).
curl -k -u root:<password> -X PATCH -d '{ "Boot": { "BootOrder": [ "Boot0006", "Boot0017", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0007", ] }}' https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/Settings | python3 -m json.tool
After a successful PATCH, reboot the BlueField and check if the settings have been applied by doing a GET on the
ComputerSystemschema.
If the
BootOrderarray is updated as intended then the settings have been applied and the BlueField should boot as per the order in preceding cycles.
If
BootSourceOverrideEnabledis set to
Once, boot override is disabled and any related properties are reset to their former values to avoid repetition. If it is set to
Continuous, then on every reboot, BlueField would keep performing boot override (
HTTPBoot).
Example of Changing BootOrder Configuration
To get the supported boot options:
curl -k -u root:<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions",
"@odata.type": "#BootOptionCollection.BootOptionCollection",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0000"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000A"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000B"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000C"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000D"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000E"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000F"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0001"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0002"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0003"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0004"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0005"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0006"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0007"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0008"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0009"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0010"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0011"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0012"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0013"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0014"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0015"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0016"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0017"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0040"
}
],
"Members@odata.count": 25,
"Name": "Boot Option Collection"
}
To set the pending boot order settings:
In this example, 25 boot options are present. Therefore, the command to establish the boot option order must encompass all 25 options in the active
BootOrder list according to the desired sequence.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{"Boot":{ "BootOrder": ["Boot0040", "Boot0017", "Boot0000", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0006", "Boot0007", "Boot0008", "Boot0009", "Boot000A", "Boot000B", "Boot000C", "Boot000D", "Boot000E", "Boot000F", "Boot0010", "Boot0011", "Boot0012", "Boot0013", "Boot0014", "Boot0015", "Boot0016"] }}'
Boot Source Override
To set boot configuration, it is necessary to post to settings. For example:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{
"Boot":{
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once",
"BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp",
"UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
"BootNext": "",
"AutomaticRetryConfig": "Disabled"
}
}'
BootSourceOverrideEnabled– should be set according to the values under
redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield>
Boot/BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues
BootSourceOverrideMode– should be set according to the values under
redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield>
Boot/BootSourceOverrideMode@Redfish.AllowableValues
BootSourceOverrideTarget– should be set according to the values under
redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield>
Boot/BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValuesNote
When
UefiTargetis selected, make sure that:
BootSourceOverrideModeis set to
UEFI
UefiTargetBootSourceOverrideis set to one of the UEFI supported BootOptions (e.g., Boot0007)
UefiTargetBootSourceOverride– this option would be available in the RF JSON if
BootSourceOverrideTargetis set to
UefiTarget
BootNext– this option would be in the RF JSON if
BootSourceOverrideTargetis set to
UefiBootnext
AutomaticRetryConfig– only
Disabledis supported
The Boot Source Override feature provides administrators with remote control over a system's boot sequence, eliminating the need for physical access to configure boot order settings. This capability allows for one-time or persistent boot source overrides, enabling seamless OS deployment, system recovery, and remote diagnostics. Administrators can dynamically set the boot target (for example, PXE) , ensuring flexibility for various operational needs. Boot Source Override is particularly useful for automated provisioning, disaster recovery, firmware updates, and security hardening by enforcing specific boot policies.
Boot Source Override Config Using RedFish
Get Boot Source Override Configuration
To retrieve boot source override configuration, run:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield
Example for Redfish Boot Source Override Get result:
"Boot": {
...
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled",
"BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None",
...
}
The following parameters can be set when configuring the boot source via the Redfish command:
BootSourceOverrideEnabled– should be set according to the following values:
Disabled –Boot Source Override will be disabled
Once– host will use the Boot Source Override settings only during the next host boot
Continuous– host will always use the Boot Source Override settings
BootSourceOverrideMode– should be set according to the values under
redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield>
Boot/BootSourceOverrideMode@Redfish.AllowableValues
BootSourceOverrideTarget– should be set according to the values under
redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield>
Boot/BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues
UefiTargetBootSourceOverride– this option will be available in the RF JSON if
BootSourceOverrideTargetis set to
UefiTargetNote
When
UefiTargetis selected, make sure that:
BootSourceOverrideModeis set to
UEFI, and
UefiTargetBootSourceOverrideis set to one of the UEFI supported BootOptions (e.g., Boot0007).
AutomaticRetryConfig– only
Disabledis supported
BootNext– this option will be in the RF JSON if
BootSourceOverrideTargetis set to
UefiBootnext
Set Boot Source Override Configuration
To set the Boot Source Override command, use the following redfish command:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{
"Boot":{
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "<OverrideEnabled>",
"BootSourceOverrideMode": "<Mode>",
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": "<Target>"
}
}'
Boot Override Setting will be utilized by the BIOS/UEFI on the next boot and will be reflected in the redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield boot schema.
Example for Redfish Boot Source Override command, setting next boot non-persistent to PXE boot:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{
"Boot":{
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once",
"BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": "Pxe"
}
}'
Boot Source Override Config Using IPMI
The
ipmitool utility allows configuring the Boot Source Override option, enabling the system to boot from a PXE server or another specified device.
Retrieving the Current Boot Override Settings
To view the current boot override configuration, run:
ipmitool chassis bootparam get 5
This command returns information about:
Whether the boot override option is valid.
Whether it is persistent or applies to the next boot only.
The configured boot device type.
Configuring One-Time PXE Boot with Timeout
To configure a one-time PXE boot with a 60-second timeout, use the following command:
ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag force_pxe options=timeout
If the DPU is not reset within 60 seconds, the boot parameters will be invalidated.
Configuring One-Time PXE Boot without Timeout
To configure a one-time PXE boot without the 60-second timeout, run:
ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag force_pxe options=no-timeout
The boot override timer is only applicable for BlueField-3.
It is not recommended to use
ipmitool chassis bootparam without explicitly specifying the
options parameter, as this may result in unpredictable timer behavior.
Resetting Boot Override to Default
To clear the boot override and return to the default boot device, use:
ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag none
Setting Persistent PXE Boot
To configure the system to always boot from PXE (persistent override), execute:
ipmitool chassis bootdev pxe options=persistent
The persistent option prevents the 60-second timeout from being triggered.
If you modify bootdev or bootparam settings without explicitly specifying
options=persistent, the persistent configuration will be disabled.
Behavior of Boot Source Override on BlueField
The Boot Source Override configuration set through the BMC remains persistent until one of the following occurs:
It is explicitly reset to
none.
The BFB image is updated, which will clear the override settings.