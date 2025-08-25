Boot Sequence Overview

BMC starts booting through u-boot bootloader once the power supply is powered on.

By default, the BMC automatically boots into Linux. To stop at the u-boot prompt, users must type the password 0penBmc (note the use of the digit zero in 0pen ) within 5 seconds. To boot Linux from the u-boot prompt, type boot .

The BMC provides indications of its status during its operation: Scenario Message At the beginning of the boot process of the u-boot Copy Copied! Nvidia Bluefield BMC U-BOOT starting At the beginning of the OS boot process Copy Copied! Nvidia Bluefield BMC Starting kernel ... At the login prompt Copy Copied! Nvidia Bluefield BMC OS is up and running Upon reboot or shutdown Copy Copied! Nvidia Bluefield BMC is shutting down