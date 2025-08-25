On This Page
- Changes and New Features - 25.04
- Changes and New Features in 24.10 LTSU2
- Changes and New Features in 25.01
- Changes and New Features in 24.10 LTSU1
- Changes and New Features in v24.10
- Changes and New Features in v24.07
- Changes and New Features in v24.04
- Changes and New Features in v24.01
- Changes and New Features in v23.10
- Changes and New Features in v23.09
- Changes and New Features in v23.07
- Changes and New Features in v23.04-3
- Changes and New Features in 2.8.2-34
- Changes and New Features in 2.8.2
Change Log History
Extended Arm-UEFI support to ensure seamless operation until BlueField BMC initialization completes
Added RTC battery voltage monitoring to the SDR list for enhanced system diagnostics
Implemented Redfish mutual authentication support for BlueField-3 platforms
Updated BMC FRU content to enhance backward compatibility
Introduced a unified, time-synchronized logging system for BlueField-3 BMC to ensure consistent event order and accurate timestamps across IPMI and Redfish interfaces. The system will begin assigning new SEL IDs starting from 1. If existing SEL entries have overlapping IDs, they will be overwritten by new entries. After upgrading to the new version, it is advised to clear all SEL entries to prevent potential ID conflicts and ensure optimal log integrity.
Added BMC Redfish support for remote attestation over Redfish specifically for SPDM:
BlueField NIC
CEC1736 (BMC ERoT)
Security Hardening: Implemented several Linux kernel configuration changes to improve system security and activated kernel module signature. The following table summarizes key modifications:
Parameter
Old Value
New Value
Reason
CONFIG_KEXEC
yes
Not set
Enables replacement of running kernel using
kexeccommand.
CONFIG_SLAB_MERGE_DEFAULT
yes
Not set
Prevents merging similar-sized slab caches, mitigating cross-slab heap attacks
CONFIG_SHUFFLE_PAGE_ALLOCATOR
Not set
yes
Enables randomization of the high-order page allocation freelist
CONFIG_SECURITY_DMESG_RESTRICT
Not set
yes
Prevents kernel memory address leakage through
dmesg
CONFIG_DEBUG_FS
yes
Not set
Disables
debugfs, reducing the kernel’s attack surface
CONFIG_BPF_SYSCALL
yes
Not set
Disables the
bpf()syscall, restricting manipulation of BPF programs and maps
CONFIG_USER_NS
yes
Not set
Disables user namespaces to prevent privilege escalation via namespace exploits
CONFIG_BUG_ON_DATA_CORRUPTION
Not set
yes
Enables kernel validation checks for detecting data corruption
CONFIG_STATIC_USERMODEHELPER
Not set
yes
Forces all usermode helper calls to a single, fixed executable to prevent manipulation
CONFIG_DEFAULT_MMAP_MIN_ADDR
4096
32768
Increases the minimum mmap address to mitigate kernel NULL pointer dereference exploits
CONFIG_DEBUG_KMEMLEAK
yes
Not set
Disabled due to its dependency on
CONFIG_DEBUG_FS, which is also now disabled
This parameter changed only in BlueField-2 (already not set in BlueField-3).
CONFIG_MODULE_SIG
Not set
yes
Kernel module signature
CONFIG_MODULE_SIG_ALL
Not set
yes
CONFIG_MODULE_SIG_FORCE
Not set
yes
CONFIG_MODULE_SIG_SHA512
Not set
yesInfo
Changes to the kernel configuration parameters were made in accordance with recommended security hardening practices from the Linux Kernel Self-Protection Project (KSPP), grsecurity and CLIP OS.
System now logs comprehensive power events (CPER and SEL) in the DPU BMC if ATX power is disconnected from the BlueField-3 card during card operation.
Added a dedicated sensor to the DPU BMC sensor suite that provides real-time visibility into SoC power consumption.
Added support for capturing BlueField-3 PCIe errors and presenting them in the DPU BMC's CPER and SEL logs, improving troubleshooting and diagnostics.
Bug fixes
Added Redfish support to get OOB network 3-port switch port link status
Added current limitation alarm events to BMC system event log (SEL)
Integrated UE/CE memory/CPU cache ECC error recording into BMC CPER logger
Added support for ipmitool commands to configure IPv6 gateway
Added support for RAS logging
To ensure FRU device information is consistent across different system components, NVIDIA Networking is aligning the BlueField BMC FRU board product name with the system product name. This means that there would be two variations of BlueField BMC FRUs in the field. The following are the supported deviations:
FRU Field
Rev-1 (Old)
Rev-2 (New)
FRU Device Description
Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
BlueField-3 DPU (ID 243)
Board Manufacturing Date
<Board-mfg-date>
<Board-mfg-date>
Board Manufacturer
Nvidia
Nvidia
Board Product
Nvidia-BMCMezz
BlueField-3 DPU
Board Serial
<Board-serial>
<Board-serial>
Board Part Number
<Board-part-number>
<Board-part-number>
Security enhancements – Introduced a new BIOS option to disable the IPMI channel between the BlueField Arm cores and its BMC. By default, this interface is enabled. However, a new BIOS attribute accessible via Redfish now permits disabling this interface for enhanced security.
IPMB channel relocation – The IPMB channel used by the BlueField BMC to retrieve data from the BlueField Arm is now utilizing a dedicated I2C interface. This change is aimed at improving the serviceability of the interface.
Temperature monitoring – Added the BlueField Arm DDR sensor to the BlueField BMC sensor list. This addition enables the monitoring of DDR temperature (ddr_temp), ensuring better performance and reliability.
Event logging enhancements – Introduced several new event alarms:
BlueField data port module over current event (Module Critical Power Consumption)
BlueField data port module temperature event (Module Temperature Going High/Low)
BlueField Arm frequency change event (Arm Frequency Change)Note
These alarms are now logged to the BMC System Event Log (SEL) for better event tracking and system diagnostics.
BIOS Debug Mode – An option has been added to enable BIOS debug mode, facilitating advanced troubleshooting and system analysis
Extended DHCP mode setting to provide control for each IP version. In the current version, IPMITool includes a dedicated function to control the mode for both IPv4 and IPv6. For more details, please refer to section "Configuring IPv6 Mode".
Updated Linux kernel from version 5.15 to 6.1
Upgraded BlueField BMC Linux packages:
libpam 1.6 to 1.61
curl 8.5 to 8.7.1
bash 3.2.57 to 5.2.21
DNSmasq 2.9
glibc 2.39
ipmitool 1.8.19
busybox 1.36.1
rsyslog 8.2402.0
The DPU BMC no longer supports openbmctool; all APIs are now accessible via Redfish
The Redfish schema at
/redfish/v1/Cables/is no longer supported. The data port link state is now accessible through the
Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Portsschema which includes the link state for the available data ports.
The size of the BMC dump entry container is no longer limited to only two BMC dump entries. The limit now applies to the total amount of memory stored in the container, thus allowing more BMC dump entries to be stored in it depending on their size (Creating BMC Dump Task).
Added support for the IPMI OEM command to configure the guest tunnel ( Guest Tunnel)
Extended the BMC log to capture Redfish/IPMI command configurations initiated by the user of the BMC (System Logs)
RAS record UE/CE faults of MEM into BMC SEL (RAS Errors)
Enhanced Redfish BFB SimpleUpdate to support HTTP/HTTPS file transfer policy (Installing BFB)
Introduced rsyslog capability to log BMC SEL entries and Arm console output to a remote server (Rsyslog)
Network re-provisioning (Bare-metal Reprovisioning):
Added an option in network re-provisioning for BMC to halt instead of reset after provisioning, allowing users to choose when to reset the DPU after provisioning is complete
Added support for ATF/UEFI and NIC firmware golden image versioning
Added support for RShim force ownership request
Updated RShim user space driver to version 2.0.27
Added an additional FRU device to the DPU BMC to reflect DPU Arm FRU information (System FRU)
Introduced a redfish command to reset the DPU BMC eROT (Glacier) (Activating New CEC)
Implemented support for sending sysrq controls to the DPU Arm through the SOL interface (SysRq Support in SOL)
Change the Redfish BFB software update and Redfish system dump to try automatically to acquire the RShim interface
Added Redfish schema to provide DPU description, base MAC, and base GUID (DPU Information)
Introduced Redfish schema to support
MultipartHttp UpdateServicefor DPU BMC and CEC Firmware update (BMC and CEC Firmware Operations)
Added Redfish schema for the BlueField Arm network interfaces (OOB and data ports) (BlueField Host Network Interface)
Included LLDP Redfish schema for the BlueField BMC's 1Gb/s interface (LLDP in Redfish)
Enhanced Redfish support for the service identification property (Product Instance Identifier)
Enforced ipmitool user privilege policy
Expanded the BMC dump log to incorporate data from the NIC firmware. A new log containing NIC device debug information has been introduced and is now accessible on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 systems.
Enabled DPU BMC to facilitate soft shutdown requests to the embedded CPU via both IPMI and Redfish protocols
Upgraded the Linux Kernel version to 5.15 in the OpenBMC system
Added IPMI and Redfish commands to disable/enable DPU Arm out-of-band (OOB) access to the management network
Added new entries to the BMC system event log (SEL) or BMC operation log, enhancing support for BMC operations
Incorporated a Redfish command for the deployment of BIOS CA certificates
Updated BMC password policy
Added support for simple
HttpMultiPartupdate for BMC and eROT firmware
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 Redfish enhancements:
Included phosphor-logging entry for dumping
/dev/rshim/miscmessages
Implemented Redfish-based firmware configuration for switching between BlueField DPU mode and NIC mode for BlueField-3
Added an OEM API for enabling/disabling BMC RShim, offering more control over this critical component
Enhanced debuggability for the DPU BMC which includes the ability to store DPU console/serial logs for troubleshooting and analysis
Deployment of a more restrictive firewall policy to enhance system security
Added power-capping control capabilities from the DPU BMC, providing greater power management flexibility
Added an OEM API for key-based authentication
Incorporated the
wgetapplication into the BMC OS
Enhanced the system with the ability to enable\disable the DPU OOB port using IPMI commands
Removed DPU BMC SMBus master capabilities
CEC1736 EC firmware upgrade to version 00.02.0152.0000 – t he boot completion timeout for CEC1736 has been increased from 2 minutes to 8 minutes in this version to ensure that the BMC completes its boot process within the allotted time. If the BMC fails to boot within that period, the CEC1736 initiates a reset of the BMC.Note
This change may lead to undesired system behavior:
If a new BMC firmware update is in progress during this period, the CEC1736 reverts to the previous version of the BMC firmware
If the BMC fails to provide six boot complete indications, the CEC1736 interrupts the BMC boot process, necessitating a full reset cycle to recover the DPU BMC
The NCSIoMCTPoSMBus interface has been activated to facilitate communication between the DPU BMC and the NIC subsystem. This activation has introduced several enhanced functionalities to the NIC subsystem's firmware, including:
Configuring and retrieving the DPU's operational mode
Configuring and retrieving the status of the RShim
Retrieving the strap values of the NIC subsystem on the DPU
Obtaining information about the OS state
Added the ability to control BIOS secure boot configuration through the Redfish interface
Allow programmatic changing of BIOS/UEFI parameters via the Redfish API
Support UEFI HTTP boot using Redfish
Allow programmatic mechanism for changing BIOS/UEFI boot order using Redfish
Implemented the Certificate, CertificateLocations, and CertificateService schema in the NIC BMC, including certificate information
Implemented Redfish-based firmware update using the SimpleUpdate SCP schema for DPU recovery
DPU BMC indication of the reset/reboot state
Added support for BMCs of BlueField-3 DPUs
Add support for Serial Console Redirection
Added Redfish service with the underlying schemas:
Redfish chassis schema to represent the DPU chassis elements including:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT
Redfish sensor schema:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/
NetworkAdapter schema representing a physical network adapter capable of connecting to a computer network:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters
NetworkDeviceFunction schema representing a logical interface that a network adapter exposes:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/NetworkDeviceFunctions/
Port schema containing properties that describe a port of a switch, controller, chassis, or any other device that could be connected to another entity:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/Ports
Management subsystem schema:
/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC
Updated service and the properties that affect the service itself for Redfish implementation:
/redfish/v1/UpdateService
Redfish FirmwareInventory schema:
/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory
Redfish log service:
/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices
Redfish user account for the system manager:
/redfish/v1/AccountService
/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles
/redfish/v1/SessionService/Sessions
Redfish session service properties:
/redfish/v1/SessionService
Redfish task service:
/redfish/v1/TaskService
Updated LLDPAD to be enabled by default
First software GA release